Missouri sues Temu, saying shopping app can access phone location, camera and microphone

The Missouri attorney general has sued online shopping platform Temu, alleging the company illegally collects personal information, misleads shoppers and sells counterfeit merchandise.

The lawsuit, announced Tuesday by Attorney General Catherine Hanaway's office, claims Temu's app collects location data from users' mobile devices without their knowledge or consent and can access users' cameras and microphones.

Hanaway's office also raised concerns that the information could reach the Chinese Communist Party, China's ruling political party.

"My advice to all Missourians is to delete this app," Hanaway said in a statement. "Temu lied to you, stole your data, packaged it up, and potentially delivered it to the CCP."

The allegations, which have not been verified in court, stem from what the attorney general's office described as a multiyear investigation. The suit raises concerns about Temu's parent company, PDD Holdings, which has significant operations in mainland China.

In addition to privacy allegations, the attorney general's office said it found listings for merchandise bearing the trademarks of Missouri athletic teams and other regional brands, including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Anheuser-Busch and the University of Missouri. The state alleges the merchandise was sold without authorization.

Hanaway is seeking a permanent injunction, civil penalties and other relief under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. She urged customers to be cautious when using online shopping platforms, especially as families prepare for the holiday shopping season.

"We want children to be safe in every online space, whether they're using social media or engaging as customers," she said in a statement.

The attorney general's office encouraged Missourians who believe they have been affected by Temu's business practices to file a complaint at ago.mo.gov or call 800-392-8222.



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