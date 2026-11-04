Jackson County voters renew COMBAT anti-crime sales tax. See results for other local questions

In addition to state legislators, county officials and a slate of consequential statewide ballot questions, voters in Jackson County cast ballots for a variety of local taxes and government initiatives.

Those questions had mixed results from voters.

Here are the unofficial results.

Jackson County COMBAT sales tax

Question 1 in Jackson County asked voters whether to renew the quarter-cent COMBAT sales tax for the next 10 years.

Voters approved this sales tax renewal with 72% voting yes.

COMBAT stands for community-backed anti-crime tax, and 2026 marks the fifth time that voters have renewed it since it was established in 1989.

Roughly 60% of the revenue generated by COMBAT pays for police, prosecution, courts and corrections. Most of the rest helps fund programs administered by nonprofits like AdHoc Group Against Crime or substance abuse treatment programs.

Independence bonds for historic buildings

Question 1 in Independence asked voters to authorize nearly $20 million in bonds to be repaid with a small property tax increase, for the purpose of repairing and renovating five historic sites in the city.

Those five historic sites are the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, the Vaile Mansion, the Truman Memorial Building, the Old Fire Station 1 and the 1827 Log Courthouse.

Voters approved this question with 69% voting yes.

Blue Springs use tax

The city of Blue Springs asked voters for permission to levy a use tax of 2.5%.

A use tax is essentially a sales tax paid on purchases made online or to out-of-state vendors from within Blue Springs. Many other cities in Missouri, including Kansas City, have implemented this kind of tax as online shopping has become more prevalent.

Voters rejected this question with 64% voting no.

Municipal solid waste collection in Lee’s Summit

Lee’s Summit asked voters whether the city should provide solid waste hauling for residents.

Voters rejected this question with 64% voting no.

With this approval, Lee’s Summit will begin evaluating contractors who can begin providing services anytime between July 2027 and June 2028. Services will include trash, recycling and yard waste and are planned to cost no more than $30 per month.

You may not necessarily get these services if you live in an apartment or in a neighborhood run by a homeowners association that chooses not to participate.

This story was originally published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.