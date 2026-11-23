A former Jackson County legislator and longtime leader in county politics will sit in jail while his latest bribery case moves forward.

John Carnes, 71, appeared in court Monday in an orange jumpsuit, handcuffed with a shackle around his waist. His federal public defender had to help Carnes put on his reading glasses.

Carnes was arrested last week for attempting to bribe high-ranking county officials to land a development project in Independence.

The government alleged he concocted the scheme while in federal custody after pleading guilty in 2024 to tax evasion. He was released from prison in September.

On Monday, the government added a parole violation to the case.

A condition of his supervised release was that he have no contact with people charged with a crime.

The U.S. attorney said Carnes met with Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota, who faces a four-count federal bribery case.

The government also charged Carnes lied to his probation officer and could not explain large withdrawals from his bank account.

This is the third time Carnes has been indicted by the federal government.

In addition to the 2024 conviction, he also previously served two years for a 1989 bank fraud conviction.

“Three strikes and you’re out,” Assistant U.S. Attorney James Kirkpatrick said at the Monday hearing, arguing Carnes should remain in custody.

“This is a defendant who hasn’t learned from his mistakes,” he said.

Carnes’ public defender argued he was illegally detained after his arrest on the latest charge.

The government “did not provide evidence of a flight risk,” Lesley Smith said.

She also said LeVota is “walking freely” and asked why Carnes would be treated differently.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lajuana Counts ultimately ruled Carnes is a flight risk and a “financial danger” to the community.

Smith said she would appeal.

The government had already asked Counts to deny bail on the latest charges.

“Carnes has shown himself fundamentally unable to conform to societal standards and unwilling to comply with the orders of the Court,” the government wrote.

Kirkpatrick, the assistant U.S. attorney arguing the case Monday, previously was detailed by the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute two former FBI officials for lying about what they knew of the Hunter Biden laptop cases.

Also in court Monday was FBI agent Bryan Witt, the lead investigator in the case against the former agents, Bradley Benavides and Nikki Floris.

That case was dismissed by a Washington, D.C., magistrate judge after a preliminary hearing a day before the midterm elections.