Scott Miller appears to have won another term in the Missouri House. Barely.

The St. Charles County Republican beat Democrat Chris Chapman by 67 votes on Nov. 3, according to unofficial results. It was a rematch. Two years ago, Miller beat Chapman by 3,288 votes. This time, the margin is close enough to qualify for a recount under state law.

Democrats flipped 16 House seats and broke the GOP’s supermajorities. Districts like Miller’s, where Republicans held on, may matter more for 2028.

In all 96 House districts where both parties fielded candidates in both 2024 and 2026, Democrats improved their share of the two-party vote. The average gain was nearly nine percentage points. And the shift extended deep into rural, Republican Missouri.

The auditor’s race provides another way to measure the shift because Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was on the ballot in both 2022 and 2026. The Democratic share of the two-party vote rose from 38.8% to 47.7%. The largest shifts came in Pemiscot County in the Bootheel, Jasper County around Joplin, and Clay and Cass counties in the Kansas City area.

Rural Missouri didn’t turn blue. Pemiscot moved more than any county in the state, and Fitzpatrick still carried it by 34 points. But the Republican advantage shrank almost everywhere, and higher turnout around Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield magnified the shift.

A lot of ink has been spilled pouring over the results of an historic election in Missouri. Now comes the hard part for Democrats: turning a wave into power.

Republicans will hold 95 of 163 House seats in January. Democrats will hold 68. To take the chamber in 2028, Democrats need a net gain of 14.

There is a potential path. Fourteen Republican-held districts were decided by fewer than eight percentage points this year. Six are in St. Charles County, including Miller’s and two others Republicans held by 125 and 276 votes. The other eight are in St. Louis County and in Jackson, Jefferson, Boone and Jasper counties.

If Democrats gained another four percentage points of the two-party vote in every district, they would win 82 seats. That is a majority with nothing to spare.

It also assumes they lose nothing they won this year, and some of those wins are fragile. Suzanne Luther took her Jefferson City seat by 189 votes. And 2028 is a presidential year, with a bigger electorate. Republicans won every statewide race in the last two presidential elections by double digits.

The Senate offers Democrats fewer options. Republicans will hold a 22-12 majority. Three GOP seats on the 2028 ballot stand out: Joe Nicola’s in Jackson County, David Gregory’s in St. Louis County and Adam Schnelting’s in St. Charles County.

Nicola and Gregory each won in 2024 by fewer than five points, in a year Republicans carried the down-ballot statewide races by about 20. Schnelting won by about 10.

The 2026 House returns sharpen the picture. In the House districts entirely within those three Senate districts, the Democratic share of the two-party vote rose 8.4 percentage points in Nicola’s district, 8.7 in Gregory’s and 9.9 in Schnelting’s. Democrats flipped all three House seats entirely within Schnelting’s district.

Those aren’t estimates for the entire Senate districts because some House boundaries cross Senate lines. Still, the gains suggest all three could be competitive in 2028.

Even a Democratic sweep would leave the party three seats short of a Senate majority.

Statewide is harder still. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race since 2018, when Nicole Galloway was elected auditor. Her opponent, Saundra McDowell, was dogged by controversy and lacked anything resembling normal party financial support. McDowell ran nearly seven points behind Josh Hawley on the same ballot.

Against a conventional Republican that year, Claire McCaskill lost to Hawley by 5.8 points. This year, Quentin Wilson lost to Fitzpatrick by 4.5 points, or about 94,500 votes.

Wilson’s loss was narrower than McCaskill’s eight years earlier. But what happened in the next two presidential elections offers a warning.

In 2020, Galloway ran for governor and drew more votes than she had in winning the auditor’s office. She lost by 16 points. In 2024, Lucas Kunce drew more than 1.24 million votes against Hawley and lost by nearly 14.

There is also a gap between how Missouri votes on issues and how it votes on Democrats. On the same ballot that gave Wilson 46.4%, 55.4% of voters rejected the repeal of abortion rights and 61.8% rejected the Republican-drawn congressional map. Opposing those measures is not the same as voting Democratic.

Democrats now have a map to a House majority. Whether the gains that put it within reach can survive a presidential election is another question.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.