The United States Army announced it will move ahead with a controlled detonation of nearly five tons of decades-old explosive chemical called "lead azide" in southeastern Iowa — just miles away from Illinois and Missouri.

The Army said the material has deteriorated enough that it could explode on its own, but acknowledged the planned blast could send lead dust into the air downwind . The military's projection released Tuesday shows lead dust from the planned blast could land in a small part of northern Clark County, Missouri, just across the Iowa border.

While the latest projection does not include Illinois, the path of the lead azide cloud could quickly shift with weather patterns.

Political pingpong

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks to reporters in May 2025, the morning after the legislative session ended. On Monday, Kehoe said his administration expects the U.S. Army's planned detonation of nearly five tons of lead azide in southeastern Iowa this week to have little effect on Missouri communities.

The move to detonate comes after weeks of public pressure from state leaders in Illinois , court delays and rising concerns around historic issues at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant .

The IAAAP spans 19,000 acres outside Middletown, Iowa. It opened during World War II and has become the Army's main facility for packing heavy artillery. The plant grew significantly during the Vietnam War and expanded again beginning in 2005 to accept Army operations consolidated from elsewhere. The site also played a role in the development and testing of nuclear weapons between the 1940s and 1975.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated the IAAAP as a superfund site in August 1989. The plant has stored chemical materials including lead, mercury, depleted uranium, DDT, and asbestos.

In a Tuesday press release, outgoing Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she supported the planned detonation and had confidence in the Army's ability to keep people safe. Democratic Iowa Gov. elect Rob Sand declined to weigh in on the matter after President Donald Trump said he would not move forward with the detonation if he objected.

"The Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks," Sand said in a Monday statement . "Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn why the administration believes this is the best path forward."

The same day, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said his administration believes the plume of exploded chemicals would pose " no significant health risks to Missourians and livestock ." But, was frustrated with the lack of communication from the federal government.

"The states of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois do not have a say in when this is conducted," he told reporters. "I do join my fellow governors and agency officials in neighboring states in their frustration with how this has been handled."

Kehoe's response is something outgoing State Rep. Tricia Byrnes, R-Wentzville, does not buy and has called for his resignation over handling of the matter. The Republican representative was one of the leading voices in pushing the government to act on the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

"It feels like [RECA] all over again — dismissing our feelings and being treated as expendable," she said. "I expect the federal government to be boots on the ground in Missouri, and they need to be scrubbing up every bit of the dust that hits our state."

A personal plea

Courtesy / Terrie Fryrear Lily Fryrear at 12 months, left, and 6-years-old.

There is no amount of lead exposure that the EPA considers as safe to children, babies and those with chronic health conditions. The Centers for Disease Control also states that any level of lead exposure can give kids a plethora of health-related and development issues including brain damage, slowed growth and speech problems.

This is something that is personal to Quincy resident Terrie Fryrear, who detailed her family's experience with lead poisoning on social media. Her family lives less than 100 miles downwind from Middleton, Iowa.

In 2008, a fire destroyed the Fryrear family's home, forcing them to move into what the mother described as a well-maintained home in nearby Mendon. The mother said she had no idea that opening and closing the window in her 18-month-old daughter Lily's bedroom released microscopic lead dust from the painted sill into the air.

It would change everything.

A preschool screening revealed Lily's lead poisoning after about 15 months of exposure, Fryrear said. Her daughter had lead levels in her blood so high that state agencies were alerted to help intervene.

The family moved again and enrolled Lily in early education programs in Adams County, but Lily didn't speak until she was five. Now 21, she lives with her parents and will always need assistance.

"This is why the upcoming detonation of thousands of pounds of lead azide in Iowa is so deeply concerning to me," she said. "I don't need someone to explain the potential consequences of lead exposure in theoretical terms. I've watched them unfold in my own daughter's life."

Fryrear questioned the military's rationale on disposing of the material through a controlled explosion.

"I do not believe that this is the only option, and if it is, there's something else they're not telling us," she said. "You can't tell me that in 20 years from now — when they are going through the their lawsuits to pay people that have taken the time to get their blood work done and have taken the time to get their soil samples — paying out massive settlements is going to be the cheaper option."

In the plume's path

Justine Barati / United States Army In a dispersion projection published Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, a toxic lead plume is expected to float into Missouri after lead azide is detonated in Iowa on Wednesday morning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is evacuating everyone in and five miles around Middleton, Iowa — which does not include neither portions of Missouri nor Illinois.

For those outside of the evacuation zone, the Army recommends people:

shelter in place while keeping small kids and pets inside

close all windows or doors;

set heating systems to recirculate indoor air and turn off fans that pull in outside air;

cover livestock feed and crops.



Once the detonation occurs and the dust clouds pass, the Army recommends people stay inside if you cannot evacuate, avoid unnecessary travel, wet-clean indoor and outdoor surfaces — especially high-contact areas that may be reached by kids like toys and handrails.

U.S. government personnel will return after to conduct post-detonation sampling and publish results when they are available. Missouri residents can follow state information about the impacts of the detonation on their area on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website . The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has a similar website .

"There are no happy endings to this," said Fryrear. "This is a bad story. This is a sad story that we're doing this knowing that there will be people affected by it, under the guise of: 'Well, it's going to explode anyways.'"



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