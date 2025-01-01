Republish stories from The Midwest Newsroom

The Midwest Newsroom welcomes requests from news organization to republish our stories. Of course, we encourage publications to include links to our work.

Publishers who carry our articles agree to follow the terms of Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND.

(These guidelines to not apply to NPR or NPR member stations using the Grove Content Management System for content sharing).



Under this license:

You must give appropriate credit , provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made . You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.

You may not use the material for commercial purposes .

If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.

Read more about the license here.

We reserve the right to decline requests for republication.

How-to:

Email your request to editor David Farré at farred@kcur.org.



Be sure to include the name of your publication and whether the platform is print, digital or both.

Acknowledge in your email that you have read and understood the terms of Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND

Provide the date on which you are aiming to republish.

Agree to provide a link or other means of viewing the republished work within one week of publication.

Agree to publish the article in its entirety, including reporter bio(s).

We will provide the story assets. These may include text, audio/video, photos/illustrations, and graphics/data visualization.

When republishing, please include the following three sentences (with links if online) at the end of the story:

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here.

The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project. We invite you to review our ethics and practices here.



Thank you!

About us:

The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media News, STLPR and NPR to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting with a focus on Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

The Midwest Newsroom is a member of The Trust Project.



You can learn about our ethics and practices.

Find out how to submit a correction.

There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here.

Funding for the Midwest Newsroom is provided by the Schmidt Family Foundation, the Kauffman Foundation, Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, STLPR and NPR.