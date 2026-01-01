Roger Nomer is a general assignment reporter for KMUW, covering a little bit of everything. Originally from Wichita, he grew up on local journalists Bob Getz and Larry Hatteberg.

He studied photojournalism at the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas, where his hero became Gordon Parks. Most recently, Roger worked as a journalist for the Joplin Globe newspaper and documented the city’s recovery from the devastating 2011 tornado.

In his free time, Roger likes to read, run and visit museums. He believes community news sources like KMUW are vital to a healthy and informed public. Feel free to reach out at nomer@kmuw.org.