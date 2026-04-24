Wichita Habitat for Humanity plans 'Pope Leo Village' of rehabilitated houses

Wichita Habitat for Humanity plans to rehabilitate eight homes in northeast Wichita in honor of Pope Leo XIV.

Danielle Johnson, executive director of Wichita Habitat for Humanity, said Pope Leo Village aims to build unity and community.

"We like to say that we are putting God's love into action," Johnson said. "That action really is bringing folks together on the job site to build homes, build connectivity, build community and really do tangible work around affordable housing solutions."

An anonymous donor provided initial funding for the project. While Habitat did not disclose the amount, leaders said it is a major step forward in their $300,000 campaign for the village.

Johnson said the donor wanted to celebrate Pope Leo as the first American-born pope.

"So being able to showcase support to him as he's kind of sharing his message, that's something really beautiful," Johnson said.

Roger Nomer / KMUW / KMUW Wichita Habitat for Humanity will begin on homes near 26 and Ash for the Pope Leo Village this summer.

The Pope Leo Village is part of a national initiative by Habitat. Similar villages are being planned for San Antonio, Nashville, Portland and Cincinnati. Wichita's village will be located near 26th St. North and Ash.

Johnson said the village project is a great opportunity to get families, faith organizations and young people involved in Habitat's housing mission.

"Our strategy is really going to be looking at some of our high schools," Johnson said. "How are we engaging our surrounding college students, our churches, our synagogues? I mean, while yes, the Pope is of the Catholic faith, what we believe is anyone can come out and engage with this opportunity."

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can get more information at wichitahabitat.org .

Currently, Wichita Habitat is rehabilitating 16 homes during their Rock The Block Piatt neighborhood project. Once those homes are complete at the end of June, the organization plans to start construction on the Pope Leo Village in July.

Wichita Habitat is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and Johnson said there are several upcoming events being planned for the occasion.

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