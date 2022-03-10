© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Samantha Horton

Samantha Horton

Engagement Journalist

Samantha Horton is a fellow with the NPR Midwest Newsroom and the Missouri Independent. She most recently covered business and economy in Indiana with Indiana Public Broadcasting for four years. Previously she was a reporter with Side Effects Public Media and WNIN. Her work has won awards including a Regional Edward R. Murrow and has been featured on NPR.

You can reach her at shorton@missouriindepement.com.