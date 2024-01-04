Science & Environment

-
The global combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average, according to NOAA, the hottest in 142 years of record-keeping.
Found in wetlands from Missouri to Massachusetts, photoferrotrophs could be absorbing carbon dioxide on a large scale, underscoring the importance of conserving these threatened habitats, Washington University scientists say.
TOPEKA, Kansas — What if researchers could go to a single hub for vast deposits of information on a range of issues from water quality to court rulings to…
It’s been one of the wettest years on record in Kansas City. With climate change, the likelihood of heavy rainfall is expected to increase, as are flash…
The changes in climate that people in the Kansas City region are now experiencing haven't been seen in previous lifetimes.That's according to Doug Kluck,…
Updated at 9 p.m.Dozens of college and high school students gathered on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus on Friday morning to demand action…
The National League of Cities (NLC) awarded $10,000 to eight cities across the country this week in an effort to build capacity to "take action on climate…
The water we drink is protected by federal rules, which are at the crux of a long-running fight over how far upstream that protection extends.“Agriculture…
Tyler Tiller and his 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, sit perched on a log overlooking a fog-encased forest below. They're just off a mountainous dirt road…
The blizzard only lasted a few hours, but it dropped inches of snow and wreaked plenty of havoc Sunday, closing 235 miles of Interstate 70 in Kansas for…
The federal government recently tore up Debbie and Tony Morrison’s front yard in the small southeast Kansas town of Caney.And the two are happy about…
Editor's note: Until recently, Bram Sable-Smith was a health reporter at KCUR's sister station KBIA in Columbia, Missouri. His father, George P. Smith,…