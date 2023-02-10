How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl: The best places to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure! newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend in their third Super Bowl in four years. And whether you’re a sports fan or not, Super Bowl LVII is one you don’t want to miss.

It will have a lot of firsts like the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, the first Super Bowl to star two Black starting quarterbacks, and the first Black woman to coach one. Plus, Rihanna is performing the halftime show! What more do you need?

If you plan on watching the game from home, you’re probably already planning a game day menu – and luckily Kansas City restaurants and bakeries have plenty of Chiefs-themed fare to keep the whole party fed.

When is the Super Bowl?

The official kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 5:30 p.m. CST (6:30 p.m. EST) on Feb. 12, 2023. You have a couple ways to tune in from home.

The game will air on Fox channels (that’s WDAF in Kansas City) and be live-streamed on FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports app.

With subscriptions, you can also watch on Fox via fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV.

If you don’t want to keep to your couch, Kansas City will be hopping with lots of Super Bowl parties to choose from. Here’s a list of some of the game day celebrations happening in the area.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Fans at Buffalo Wild Wings in Independence celebrate a field goal during last year's AFC championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.

Where to watch in Westport and Midtown

Kelly’s Westport Inn, a classic Westport hangout, will be showing the game, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The deck and five tables in the back are reserved, but everything else is up for grabs. There is no cover charge.

The Blakk Co., a locally-owned social club designed for Black professionals, is hosting a Super Bowl watch party in their lounge, which will be decked out in Chiefs decor. The event is open to the public and doors open at 3:30 p.m. It is free to attend, but be sure to reserve your seat at this link. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

At Harry’s Bar and Tables, a $45 ticket scores you entrance to the watch party, along with three drinks, a food item and gratuity. Plus, the kitchen is open until 1:30 a.m., making it a good spot for any potential post-game celebrations. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis, but you can call ahead to reserve a spot now. Learn more.

If you’re looking for a spacious Midtown sports bar with good food and plenty of televisions to watch the big game, The Levee is a safe bet. It opens at 3 p.m. on game day to give fans plenty of time to find a seat, settle in and order food and drinks before the game starts.

All are welcome at Woody’s KC, an LGBTQ+ bar in Midtown that prides itself on having an “inclusive space, great drinks and unique events.” One of those events is a Super Bowl watch party starting at 4:30 p.m. Guests can expect drink specials all day and Jell-O shots whenever the Chiefs score a touchdown.

Rooting for the Chiefs in the Crossroads and Downtown

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 John's Big Deck features three floors of bar space where patrons can watch the Super Bowl. Virtually every wall has a row of TVs in the downtown Kansas City business.

As usual, Power & Light is throwing a massive block party at KC Live. The festivities start Friday at 6 p.m. with a free pep rally. Then on Sunday, gather for what is believed to be the biggest Super Bowl watch party in the city. Doors open at 10 a.m. and tickets are $10. The party includes live music, prizes, contests, drumlines and more. For both events at Power & Light, guests must be 18 and older.

John’s Big Deck in downtown Kansas City is throwing another huge party you don’t want to miss. The three-story bar opens at 11 a.m., and with the exception of VIP tables, everything else is first come, first serve.

In the Crossroads, Tom’s Town Distilling Co. will also be tuned in to the big game. You can watch in the Pendergast Lounge. Tom’s Town will have drink specials all day, including $5 red slushies.

Casual Animal Brewing Co. in the Crossroads is also hosting a Super Bowl watch party with a 17-foot projector screen and extra seating. It will open at noon on Sunday and stay open until the game is over.

Other places to watch the Super Bowl around Kansas City

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Several restaurants in Country Club Plaza will be offering specials and space to gather for the Super Bowl.

“The Beehive” of Eureka #170 is hosting a Chiefs watch party at Deja Vu Event Space near Kansas City’s east side. Doors open at 4 p.m. and tickets cost $20. There will be music, food, a cash bar, door prizes, and, of course, football.

The Haven Event Space, a contemporary, farmhouse-style wedding venue in Louisburg, Kansas, is also hosting a Chiefs themed party for guests over 18. The party features red and yellow lighting and decor, an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, and open bar. Tickets are $25 and all-inclusive. Get your tickets at Eventbrite. The party starts at 4 p.m.

If a sports bar isn’t your vibe, or you’ve got the kids with you, PH Coffee in Pendleton Heights is pulling out the big screen. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., and they’ll have a projector and 8x10 screen, free popcorn, a chili and nacho bar, specials on beer, and a kids zone. Tickets for entry are free, but be sure to reserve your spot.

What about ringing in the Chiefs’ win on a boat? Or ... a boat-themed cocktail bar: The Ship in the West Bottoms. At The Ship, the game will be a little different. To “keep up the party vibe,” they’re editing out the commercials and halftime show. In lieu of Rihanna, The Ship has prepared their own, special halftime performance starring the Relativity Brass Band. Admission is free. Doors open at 4 p.m.

And if you missed last week’s Adventure email, we featured some of the best fan-favorite sports bars in the Kansas City region. Each one would make an ideal space for watching the big game this Sunday.

Cheers to a safe and celebratory Super Bowl Sunday, Kansas City!