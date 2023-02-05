From pizza to conchas, here's how to fill your week with Chiefs food ahead of the Super Bowl

In the lead-up to the Kansas City Chiefs third Super Bowl appearance in four years, businesses across the metro have gotten creative with team-centered menu items.

Whether you need food for a Super Bowl party or want to fill your week eating Chiefs-themed foods, there are plenty of options.

Before Kansas City takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, these local businesses will make sure your meals are filled with football food from breakfast to dessert.

Turn your football-themed pretzel dreams into reality

KC Pretzel Boy's has been operating out of an Overland Park strip mall since 2017. The Ysusi family took over the business in May and manager Erin Ysusi says she’s excited for their first Super Bowl with the business.

The shop specializes in handmade pretzels that they can form into almost any shape. They do football-shaped pretzels year-round, but recently Ysusi says she’s seen an increase in custom Chiefs orders.

“We have been doing the Arrowhead with KC in the middle,” Ysusi says. “A lot of people have been getting Go Chiefs spelled out with some small footballs. We always do large footballs. We also are really popular with our nugget party trays and our mini pup party trays.”

Pretzel Boys is offering a medium football pretzel with a large cheese sauce for $19.99 in time for the Super Bowl. Ordering at least two days in advance is recommended. The bakery team is working to come up with even more unique Chiefs shapes.

“We're working on our Andy Reid and Pat Mahomes pretzels, but those are a little bit harder,” Ysusi says.

Share a 3-foot sandwich between friends

Located in Gladstone, The Italian Sausage Company ’s deli counter regularly serves big sandwiches layered with cured meats and homemade sausages.

Now, the sandwich shop is taking its sub-game to championship levels with its latest offering. The Jabroni Sandwich is a 3-foot long party sandwich that takes its name from Travis Kelce’s post-game interview comments after the team’s win over the Bengals Jan. 29.

The Jabroni feeds roughly 15-18 people and is made from your choice of four different menu options from the deli’s cold sandwich list. The sandwich will run you $87.15 (a combination of Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ numbers) and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the tight end’s Eighty-Seven and Running foundation .

Erin Ysusi / KC Pretzel Boys KC Pretzel Boys continues to create new Chiefs-themed pretzels. Manager Erin Ysusi says the shop is working on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid pretzels.

Spread the Chiefs love

Spread KC is offering a Chiefs charcuterie box – complete with “Go KC” branded cheese – for your Super Bowl party. The business will have extra-small through large boxes filled to the brim with cured meat, a variety of cheeses, fruit and crackers.

Each box costs between $15 to $65 depending on size. Pre-order your box and pick it up Super Bowl Sunday just in time for the game.

Spread KC is doing a pop-up with Sweet Petites KC for the big game, so you can pick up Kansas City football-themed baked goods alongside your charcuterie board.

Sweet Petites has a whole Chiefs menu available for pre-order complete with sugar cookies, cookie cake, DIY cookie decorating and even a Mahomes cake. If you aren’t able to pre-order, they’ve got you covered. The bakery is working to stay stocked with Chiefs goodies all week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Pick up a pizza loaded with Chiefs pride

Long-Bell Pizza Co. has been serving up pizza in Lee’s Summit, near Longview Lake, since 2015. Chef and owner Jayson Eggers made his own KC-style pizza with a crust that’s crispy on the bottom with a fluffy, chewy top.

Eggers and his team craft a new pizza special every weekend. After the AFC Championship, Long-Bell released its Jabroni pizza special — a red sauce base topped with cream cheese, mozzarella, salami, capicola, Canadian ham, pepperoni, giardiniera and red onion.

“Of course, when Kelce yelled that out, I wanted to do a pizza based around that,” Eggers says. “It was just an opportunity and we're proud of our team — and that was a pretty sweet invasion of an interview in my opinion. It was funny.”

The pizza was meant to be only a weekend special, but it became so popular that Eggers says it may become a permanent menu addition. He attributes its success to Chiefs fans wanting to show their team pride through every possible avenue, even pizza.

“Flavor-wise, it's really, really good,” Eggers says. “People are just calling like crazy ordering the Jabroni — I think the name has a lot to do with it as well.”

Long-Bell will also have Chiefs-themed shirts available for purchase alongside the Jabroni leading up to the Super Bowl.

Start the morning off right with fan-favorite donuts

If you’re looking for donuts that come decked out for the big game, look no further than Mr. D’s Donut Shop . The Shawnee shop has been making Chiefs-themed donuts for three years — since the Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl appearance — and owner Johnnie Chen says fans flock to Mr. D’s before the game.

“Whenever the playoffs begin, we usually get pre-orders a couple days before,” Chen says. “Last week when we won that game, we started getting orders here and there. So now we actually have a pretty substantial amount of orders for next Sunday already.”

Before each playoff game, Chen finds a donut shop in the opposing team’s city and makes a bet with them. The Chiefs’ AFC win over the Bengals meant that Mr. D’s won, and a Cincinnati shop gave $600 to Kansas City Pet Project.

“It is time-consuming to hand make all those donuts,” Chen says. “But we're doing this for a good cause as well. I mean, that is sort of our goal is to help the community.”

Chen is still on the hunt for a Philadelphia donut shop to make a bet with. Until he finds one, you can pre-order a dozen Chiefs donuts to eat before the game. And if friendly rivalries are your thing, Mr. D’s also has another championship special — burnt s’mores donuts featuring a freshly charred logo of the opposing team.

Half of all proceeds from the Super Bowl-related donuts will be donated to Fox4’s Love Fund for Children .

Johnnie Chen / Mr. D's Donut Shop Mr. D's Donut Shop has been making Chiefs playoff donuts for three years. The shop is donating a portion of the proceeds to Fox4’s Love Fund for Children.

Cheer on the team with game-ready Conchas

Elvira’s has been serving up Mexican pastries and food on Independence Avenue for 20 years. Conchas — the traditional Mexican sweet bread is topped with a crumbly cookie dough — are one of her specialties. Owner Elvira Arizmendi typically makes a special concha for each holiday and now includes Chiefs championship games on that list.

“Three years ago is when I started to make conchas with the logo and everything,” she says. “But this year, this is most, most popular (pastry).”

During the season, Arizmendi and her team make red conchas with a Chiefs logo. Though Arizmendi was more of a soccer fan in her native Mexico City, her son and husband made her a Chiefs fan. Now she says she’s a huge fan of the team.

“People come and see the bread and say, ‘Oh, let me take the famous conchas for the Chief,’” Arizmendi says. “There's a lot of fans that come and take because they know now I have them. So the people love it and everybody is asking for the conchas.”

Arizmendi says she’s even had fans take the conchas to the stadium as a mid-game snack.

The conchas, as well as Chiefs cookies, cakes and macarons, are available every day at Elvira’s until the game.

Schmear on the love for your Kansas City team with a New York-style bagel

Meshuggah Bagels will be slinging their signature New York-style bagels throughout Super Bowl weekend. In honor of the team’s Super Bowl appearance, the shop will have special Chiefs-style bagels ready for fans.

The red and gold swirl bagels will be available for pre-order ahead of the game, or you can try your luck with what they have in stock at all three of their locations Feb. 10-12.

Though colorful, the bagels are plain flavored and can be topped with any of Meshuggah’s signature schmears. A dozen bagels will cost you $14.50 — add on a package of your choice of schmear for an additional cost.

Alec Rodgers / Betty Rae's Betty Rae's has had to restock its Chiefs Cake flavor multiple times since re-opening the shop ahead of the AFC Championship. The shop is giving out free scoops of the flavor to Chiefs fans on Super Bowl Sunday.

End your meal with a scoop that shows your love for the Chiefs

When Betty Rae’s re-opened after a month-long winter break, the shop introduced a new flavor in honor of the Chiefs’ playoff season. The Chiefs Cake ice cream is a cheesecake ice cream with homemade yellow cake and red, white and yellow sprinkles.

“We just wanted something to celebrate the city and obviously the Chiefs,” owner Alec Rodgers says. “Cake is such a celebratory food item that it just seemed to make sense — and then we were able to incorporate red and yellow sprinkles. It's a simple flavor, but it's something that everyone loves. No one dislikes cake and ice cream.”

Rodgers says the flavor has only grown in popularity as the team progressed to the Super Bowl. The shop has already sold out of the flavor multiple times at its two locations.

“We've had to do a lot of restocking on it and we've had massive pint orders in preparation for the game,” Rodgers says. “And if people are having Chiefs parties, we are getting gallon orders, quart orders and pint orders. So it's been wildly popular.”

The flavor might be sticking around if there’s enough demand for it. Betty Rae’s will be giving out free scoops of Chiefs Cake on Super Bowl Sunday to anyone wearing red and yellow or Chiefs gear.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these baked goods perfect for football fans

If cookies and cakes are more your thing, there are plenty of bakeries making treats perfect for KC football enthusiasts.

McLain’s has its signature cupcookies topped with white buttercream and red and gold sprinkles. The bakery, open since 1945, is also serving up iced cookies, cookie cakes, butter cookies and brownies customized for a Chiefs win. If those aren’t enough, order ahead a KC Wolf cupcake set or tiered cake.

Swoon Cookie Crafters , located in Columbus Park, has two different assortments of iced cookies to celebrate the Super Bowl. Pre-order either the Kansas City Football pack or the LVII Super Sunday Football specially made for your Feb. 12 watch party.

Eclairs de la Lune is filling the Independence Square with all kinds of Chiefs baked goods. Pre-order a fudgy chocolate brownie iced with the words “Shut up and eat jabrowni” or a cake decorated with whatever Chiefs saying your party wants to see. The bakery also has red and gold bagels, cookies, cookie cakes, macarons and cupcakes available for pre-order.