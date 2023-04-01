How to watch Kansas City Current and Sporting KC games in 2023

The Kansas City Current women’s soccer team host their home opener this weekend. With one match already under their belt — a 1-0 loss at North Carolina last weekend — the Current face Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, April 1, at 11:40 a.m. It’s the same team that beat Kansas City in the National Women's Soccer League championship last year.

Sporting Kansas City kicked off its season Feb. 27 with a loss to the Portland Timbers. Sporting will host 18 games at its home stadium, Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are available on the Sporting KC website.

The Kansas City Current will host at least 14 games at Children's Mercy Park. It's the team's last season sharing a soccer field with Sporting KC, as its riverfront stadium on the Missouri side of the state line is slated to open in 2024.

The Current will play 11 regular season games at home, and will host three of the NWSL Challenge Cup matches at Children's Mercy. Single-match and season tickets are available on their website.

Where to stream

All but 23 NWSL games will stream on Paramount+, which also carries select Women’s Super League matches. But other services like ESPN+, HBO Max and Peacock also offer women’s soccer.

All but three of the Current's matches will stream on Paramount+, which starts at $4.99 per month.

The full game schedule and where to watch each game are available on the NWSL website.

Sporting games — and all other Major League Soccer games — can only be streamed using the MLS Season Pass from Apple TV. It costs $14.99 per month, or $99 per season. Apple TV+ subscribers pay $12.99 per month, or $79 per season. The league's full schedule is on the MLS website.

Where to watch

The Current's home opener, a rematch of last season's championship loss to Portland, will be broadcast on CBS, locally airing as KCTV5.

Two more games — the April 19 game at Houston Dash and the July 1 game at Portland — will air on the CBS Sports Network. If you have cable, you can find the local channel number for your provider here. It's also available through Hulu, Fubo TV and YouTube TV with subscriptions.

KCMI-TV, channel 38, will also air seven matches.

Three Sporting KC games will air on Fox networks: the Seattle Sounders on May 7, St. Louis City SC on May 20 and the Portland Timbers on May 28. Channel information is available here.