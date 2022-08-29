© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Current's undefeated streak is generating excitement about women's soccer

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
Lo’eau LaBonta, midfielder for the Kansas City Current, celebrates with her teammates after she scores a goal.

With a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage on Aug. 28, the KC Current’s unbeaten streak grew to 12 matches.

The Kansas City Current is giving fans a lot to be excited about this season. With Sunday's home win over the North Carolina Courage, the Current is on a 12-game undefeated streak. That record of 8-4-5 puts them third in the National Women's Soccer League standings.

"It's currently the second longest unbeaten streak in the history of NWSL," says Dani Welniak, the Current's executive director of communications. "So not only are we making history here in Kansas City, but from a bigger perspective, this team is also making history in the NWSL and making a push for the playoffs."

They've broken an attendance record, had players called up to the U.S. Women's National Team and made some key trades. And the U.S. Women’s National Team is practicing this week at the Current’s training facility in Riverside ahead of a friendly match against Nigeria on Sept. 3 at Children’s Mercy Park.

"It's really fun and exciting for what the team has been able to accomplish," Welniak said, "especially since it's only the franchises' second year."

  • Dani Welniak, Kansas City Current's executive director of communications

