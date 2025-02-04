The ultimate Kansas City-inspired playlist to get Chiefs fans pumped for the Super Bowl

Your soundtrack for getting ready for Super Bowl 59 could start with tight end Travis Kelce's pick — "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" by the Beastie Boys — which he's well known for singing (or, rather, screaming) after Kansas City's AFC Championship victories. And after they won the Super Bowl. And during their victory rallies.

YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTY @tkelce pic.twitter.com/4rryWHhv4T — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 13, 2023

It also has to include the Arrowhead Stadium mainstay, "Swag Surfin.'" And, of course, we have the claim to Taylor Swift's catalog too.

But any Chiefs playlist has to start with hometown hero Tech N9ne, who released "Red Kingdom" with Strange Music in 2019, before their current success streak. It's since become the city's unofficial anthem, in and out of football season.

"KC Chiefs come and break these geeks." (In this case that would be the Eagles.) "Make em taste these cleats!"

To help you get ready for gameday on Sunday, Feb. 9, we put together a playlist of Kansas City Chiefs-related songs and parodies, Kansas City-inspired tracks to inspire hometown pride, and some select picks from Kansas City-based musicians. And of course a little music to celebrate New Orleans, the home of Super Bowl 59.

Stream the full playlist here.

For the rematch between the Chiefs and the Eagles, we're bringing back the "insanity rap" by Kansas City rapper Mac Lethal, who has a penchant for super-fast raps and Kansas City sports teams. He released this song ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl showdown against the Eagles, and we all remember how that game turned out.

(Speaking of: Our friends at WHYY put together a rival playlist for Philadelphia, if that's something you want for some reason.)

When it comes to parodies, Kansas City pop group Yes You Are also managed to turn some favorite Chiefs players into a catchy hook — including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones — on "Chiefs Kingdom Comin'."

And local favorite Irv Da Phenom took Wiz Khalifa's "Black And Yellow," a Pittsburgh Steelers favorite, and gave it a KC flavor: "If you cut me I will probably bleed — red and yellow, red and yellow..."

Our playlist also brings us to some notable Kansas City musicians with non-Chiefs related songs: "Right Back To It" by Waxahatchee (who moved to Kansas City a few years ago) felt appropriate, since the Chiefs are at the Super Bowl so often.

For our dose of Taylor Swift, there were just so many options to choose from. As twice-returning champions, the Chiefs may be entering Super Bowl 59 as an "Anti-Hero." And the Eagles may be feeling some "Bad Blood" after getting beaten by Kansas City in 2023.

But let's be honest: The Chiefs are in their Reputation era, and we're "Ready For It."