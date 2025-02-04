© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The ultimate Kansas City-inspired playlist to get Chiefs fans pumped for the Super Bowl

KCUR | By Suzanne Hogan,
Gabe Rosenberg
Published February 4, 2025 at 3:10 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.
Julio Cortez
/
Associated Press
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in 2024.

Whether you're fighting for your right to party, celebrating "Red Kingdom" or firmly in your Reputation era, here are some pump-up songs and parodies to get you ready for the 2025 Super Bowl.

Your soundtrack for getting ready for Super Bowl 59 could start with tight end Travis Kelce's pick — "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" by the Beastie Boys — which he's well known for singing (or, rather, screaming) after Kansas City's AFC Championship victories. And after they won the Super Bowl. And during their victory rallies.

It also has to include the Arrowhead Stadium mainstay, "Swag Surfin.'" And, of course, we have the claim to Taylor Swift's catalog too.

But any Chiefs playlist has to start with hometown hero Tech N9ne, who released "Red Kingdom" with Strange Music in 2019, before their current success streak. It's since become the city's unofficial anthem, in and out of football season.

"KC Chiefs come and break these geeks." (In this case that would be the Eagles.) "Make em taste these cleats!"

To help you get ready for gameday on Sunday, Feb. 9, we put together a playlist of Kansas City Chiefs-related songs and parodies, Kansas City-inspired tracks to inspire hometown pride, and some select picks from Kansas City-based musicians. And of course a little music to celebrate New Orleans, the home of Super Bowl 59.

Stream the full playlist here.

For the rematch between the Chiefs and the Eagles, we're bringing back the "insanity rap" by Kansas City rapper Mac Lethal, who has a penchant for super-fast raps and Kansas City sports teams. He released this song ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl showdown against the Eagles, and we all remember how that game turned out.

(Speaking of: Our friends at WHYY put together a rival playlist for Philadelphia, if that's something you want for some reason.)

When it comes to parodies, Kansas City pop group Yes You Are also managed to turn some favorite Chiefs players into a catchy hook — including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones — on "Chiefs Kingdom Comin'."

And local favorite Irv Da Phenom took Wiz Khalifa's "Black And Yellow," a Pittsburgh Steelers favorite, and gave it a KC flavor: "If you cut me I will probably bleed — red and yellow, red and yellow..."

Our playlist also brings us to some notable Kansas City musicians with non-Chiefs related songs: "Right Back To It" by Waxahatchee (who moved to Kansas City a few years ago) felt appropriate, since the Chiefs are at the Super Bowl so often.

For our dose of Taylor Swift, there were just so many options to choose from. As twice-returning champions, the Chiefs may be entering Super Bowl 59 as an "Anti-Hero." And the Eagles may be feeling some "Bad Blood" after getting beaten by Kansas City in 2023.

But let's be honest: The Chiefs are in their Reputation era, and we're "Ready For It."

Updated: February 6, 2024 at 10:38 AM CST
This story originally published in 2020 and has since been updated.
Tags
Sports Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City ChiefsfootballNFLSuper Bowl
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now