Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice pleads guilty in 2024 Dallas crash, gets 30 days in jail

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation for his involvement in a high-speed crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas last year that left at least four people injured, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release Thursday.

Rice, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, both third-degree felonies. He's also required to pay more than $115,000 in out-of-pocket medical expenses for all the victims.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in a statement released by his lawyer, Texas Sen. Royce West. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

On March 30, 2024, police say Rice and former SMU defensive back Teddy Knox were racing down North Central Expressway in two separate cars — Rice in a Lamborghini and Knox in a Corvette. Rice lost control of his Lamborghini, hit the median, and allegedly caused Knox's Corvette and four other cars to crash.

Rice had made "multiple aggressive maneuvers" and was driving 119 mph right before the impact, according to the DA's office. Prosecutors say Rice and Knox also fled the scene and failed to check on the victims after crashing.

SMU suspended Knox from its football team shortly after. Rice had not been suspended by the Chiefs or the NFL as of Thursday afternoon.

Rice and Knox have also been named in two civil lawsuits filed by victims of the multi-vehicle crash, claiming they were injured by the force of the high-speed impact.

In April of 2024, two victims filed a suit claiming they sustained several injuries in the collision, including brain trauma, lacerations and contusions, disfigurement, and internal bleeding. That suit was settled Wednesday and Rice will pay out $1 million to the two victims as well as pay their lawyer's fees, according to court records.

Another suit filed by a woman earlier this year said she suffered physical, emotional and mental trauma following the crash and had to be medically treated. She is suing Rice and Knox on five different claims, including negligence and damages for her injuries. That suit is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

