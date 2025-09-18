Kansas City pregames World Cup with a massive fan festival for England's Premier League

This weekend, English soccer fans in Kansas City will get the chance to celebrate the Premier League from home.

KC Live! in the Power & Light District will host the 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival on September 20th and 21st.

The free two-day event will feature live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches taking place over the weekend.

In collaboration with NBC Sports, the Premier League has previously hosted fan fests in Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia and other major cities.

Now, Kansas City fans will get the opportunity to see the Premier League trophy up close and meet club mascots.

A lineup of league stars will also be in attendance, including Jermain Defoe and all-time leading goal scorer Alan Shearer.

Additionally, fans have a chance to win exclusive giveaways and compete in onsite challenges in between match broadcasts.

Official Premier League partners will host their own activities there, too. EA Sports FC26 will have a gaming station, and athleticwear company Puma will have a "fast feet" activity to test attendees' soccer skills.

Matches to be broadcast live at the event (times listed are Central Time and are subject to change):

Saturday, September 20

6:30 am – Liverpool FC vs. Everton – USA Network

9:00 am – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Peacock

9:00 am – Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest - Peacock

9:00 am – West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace – USA Network

9:00 am – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United - Peacock

11:30 am – Manchester United vs. Chelsea – USA Network

2:00 pm – Fulham vs. Brentford - USA Network

Sunday, September 21

8:00 am – AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United – USA Network

8:00 am – Sunderland vs. Aston Villa - Peacock

10:30 am – Arsenal vs. Manchester City - Peacock

Fans can register online now to attend the event.