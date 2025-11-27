Kansas City Current open a dedicated retail shop on the Country Club Plaza

Add team gear to the holiday shopping list this weekend. The Kansas City Current is kicking off a new permanent retail shop on the Country Club Plaza — just in time for the 2025 Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

The Current Shop is opened Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the former Starbucks building at 302 Nichols Road.

The space is expected to feature a selection of the Current’s officially licensed merchandise such as kits, scarves, hats, apparel, drinkware, blankets, flags, puzzles, holiday ornaments, magnets, pet apparel, bags, and soccer balls, along with fashion-forward items from its local brand partners Charlie Hustle and Made Mobb.

It also will be a site for player autograph signings and other programming.

“The Current Shop is a significant milestone for our organization and will serve as a memorable addition to our fan experience,” said Jocelyn Monroe, vice president of marketing for the Kansas City Current, in a statement. “We are looking forward to activating this multipurpose retail space in the heart of the historic Country Club Plaza and cannot wait for fans to experience our brand at this new location. Having best-in-class merchandise readily available to our fans is (an) extremely important way we continue to connect with our fans.”

Fans will find staples of the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium at The Current Shop, including KC Current kits and branded scarves. The shop will also feature a customization station where fans can personalize their kits.

Welcoming the Kansas City Current’s presence to the iconic shopping district brings an exciting energy, Plaza officials said in a statement, noting they’re “thrilled to support a team that continues to inspire our city both on and off the field.”

“We look forward to offering fans and visitors a unique way to connect with the Current throughout their time here,” the statement read. “The Current Shop also further reinforces Country Club Plaza’s promise to champion local vendors and spotlight the best Kansas City has to offer.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Inside the Kansas City Current’s new retail shop at 302 Nichols Road on the Country Club Plaza.

On Thanksgiving, The Current Shop will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. so fans can visit during the 2025 Plaza Lighting Ceremony. KC Current players will be available to sign autographs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both The Current Shop on the Plaza and the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium will be open on Black Friday with special discounts at both locations.

The Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium will temporarily close following the conclusion of the 2025 NCAA Women’s College Cup, set for Dec. 5 and Dec. 8 at CPKC Stadium, and the store will reopen in time for next season.

What's happening with Plaza businesses

The Nichols Road building has been dark since Starbucks shut down in August 2022 after nearly 25 years. Emile’s European Deli and Restaurant had previously operated in the space.

The Plaza had about 50 empty spaces a year ago. But its new owners, Gillon Property Group, have signed several new tenants in the last few months.

Saint Nic’s: A Santa Experience is now open at 515 Nichols Road, with Santa Claus returning to the Plaza in a storefront for the first time in decades, perhaps since the 1930s. He’ll be there until Dec. 23 in a living room setting designed by Nell Hill’s with iced holiday cookies from Bloom Baking Co. and milk from Shatto Milk Co.

Perch, a Vail, Colorado-based retailer, sells women’s clothing and accessories from high-end labels and emerging designers. It opened a pop-up in October at 333 W. 47th St. but plans a permanent Plaza store.

Beloved! Boutique, a pop-up shop with a purpose. The nonprofit supports programs for girls and women. It opened in May at 231 W. 47th St.

Prize Home + Garden plans a December opening at 439 W. 47th St., in the former Moosejaw space. Owner Steve Rogers will offer high-end artwork, lighting, furniture, textiles, “all handpicked, one of a kind, from 17th century Italian to 1970s Danish. It’s going to be beautiful, really, really fun,” he said.

Under construction on the Plaza:

J.H. & Sons, fine menswear, plans a spring opening at 314-316 Ward Parkway.

Vertice Italian, by locally owned Summit Hospitality Group, plans a 2026 opening at 616 Ward Parkway.

KCHouse plans a Summer 2026 opening at 111 Nichols Road, the two-story former Forever 21 space. In partnership with KC2026 and KCADC, KCHouse will serve as an exclusive hospitality venue during the FIFA World Cup. The invite-only space will feature a lounge, private conference rooms, a rooftop outdoor area, and a stage for presentations.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.