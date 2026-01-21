© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
World Cup: Kansas City
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. KCUR is following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Kansas City has caught the eye of 3 World Cup powerhouses as teams make base camp selections

KCUR | By Halle Jackson
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Fans react in June 2022 at Power & Light as news breaks that Kansas City will host during the 2026 World Cup.
Channa Steinmetz
/
Startland News
Fans react in June 2022 at Power & Light as news breaks that Kansas City will host during the 2026 World Cup.

Three of the world’s best teams — Argentina, England and Netherlands — are reportedly interested in making Kansas City their training home during the World Cup. Organizers say local businesses should start planning to make the most of 650,000 expected visitors.

.

“It's a more complex process than I think people might understand. You've got the venue, you've got the team, you've got the hotel, you've got FIFA, you've got the host committee,” said Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026, Kansas City’s World Cup organizing committee.

Kramer said FIFA could announce where each team will train within a matter of weeks, sooner than previously expected.

More than a dozen of the 48 World Cup teams have toured Kansas City as a potential base camp. The city is an attractive option because it’s centrally located among the other venues across Canada and Mexico and the U.S.

“Kansas City is thrilled with our outstanding match draw and are excited for base camp opportunities that will showcase more of our community to the world. We look forward to learning more and sharing more as FIFA and national sides share their base camp selections,” Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Facebook Tuesday.

As the first day of the tournament in Kansas City — June 16 — nears, KC2026 is continuing to plan for the festivities, including the FIFA Fan Fest at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. They’re also interviewing candidates to fill 6,000 volunteer roles across the city.

Community members gather to voice concerns and gain information about potential business opportunities ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a town hall event organized in April by KCMO's Small Business Task Force.
Taylor Williams
/
Startland News
Community members gather to voice concerns and learn information about potential business opportunities ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a town hall event organized in April by KCMO’s Small Business Task Force.

Kramer says small business owners should start planning how they can tap into the opportunity the World Cup will bring, too.

“When we have teams that will be here for 30 plus days, there's a chance for our community to engage in a very different way,” Kramer said.

The key, Kramer says, is being culturally aware — knowing whether international visitors are used to tipping at restaurants, for instance, or what time they typically eat dinner.

KC2026 says it plans to host hospitality training workshops, and the “KC Game Plan” playbook offers insights and suggestions for how small businesses can strategize and market to make the most of the estimated 650,000 visitors expected during the tournament.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to come from Argentina, a country that’s known for its passionate fanbase that follows the team during the World Cup. Argentinian airline Aerolíneas Argentinas added two new nonstop flights between Kansas City and Buenos Aires coinciding with the team’s match vs. Algeria June 16.

American Airlines is also adding flights between Kansas City and fellow host cities New York and Atlanta during the tournament, according to MCI spokesperson Jackson Overstreet. A direct flight to Kansas City from Curaçao, a first-time participant and the smallest World Cup nation, is expected as well.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
