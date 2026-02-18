Chiefs’ Rashee Rice sued by longtime partner for abuse, including while she was pregnant

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice grabbed, choked, scratched and hit his longtime partner causing her "numerous physical injuries and significant pain and suffering," according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Texas.

Dacoda Jones, Rice's longtime partner and the mother of his two children, is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Dallas County, also accuses Rice of throwing property, breaking furniture and locking her out of the house in the middle of the night.

"Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant," the lawsuit alleges.

The alleged abuse lasted at least 20 months between December 2023 and July 2025 at their homes in Lee's Summit, Missouri and Victory Park, Texas, near Dallas.

Jones posted pictures of the alleged abuse on social media in January.

“I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself,” she said on Instagram.

At the time, the NFL said it was investigating Rice under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs issued a statement Wednesday. “The club is aware and remains in communication with the National Football League.”

This is the latest legal trouble for Rice, who was convicted of a hit-and-run in Dallas in 2024.

He was sentenced to five years probation and served 30 days in jail.

The NFL suspended him for the first six games of this season.