World Cup: Kansas City
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. KCUR is following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Algeria's World Cup team chooses Lawrence as base camp. That makes 4 in Kansas City region

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:00 PM CST
The Algerian National Team celebrates during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Algeria won that tournament, which was a test of Qatar's hosting in advance of the 2022 World Cup.
The Algerian National Team celebrates during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Algeria won that tournament, which was a test of Qatar's hosting in advance of the 2022 World Cup.

The city of Lawrence, Kansas, and the University of Kansas will host Algeria’s national team at Rock Chalk Park, on KU’s campus. Kansas City emerged as the country's most popular host for World Cup training sites, with all four of its possible locations claimed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Teams have now snapped up all four of Kansas City’s World Cup base camp options, with Algeria selecting Lawrence, Kansas, as its summer home.

The city of Lawrence and the University of Kansas announced Thursday afternoon that they will host Algeria’s national team at Rock Chalk Park, on KU’s campus.

“Rock Chalk Park is a world-class facility that was validated by the countries that visited and in the level of interest we had in being a base camp,” said Jason Booker, KU deputy athletic director, in a press release. “I am very appreciative of the tremendous collaboration across all parties to make this a reality.”

Kansas City, which is hosting six World Cup matches in June and July, turned out to be perhaps the country’s most desirable location for base camps.

Last week, the Netherlands and England both locked down training locations in the metro. Reigning World Cup champions Argentina will also live and train in Kansas City for the duration of the 2026 tournament.

Rock Chalk Park houses the University of Kansas' soccer teams.
Rock Chalk Park houses the University of Kansas' soccer teams.

Algeria failed to qualify for the 2018 or 2022 World Cups, and is currently ranked number 28 in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. It plays two group stage matches in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium (to be renamed "Kansas City Stadium" for the tournament).

Here is the team’s schedule so far:

  • June 16: Algeria vs. Argentina at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium)
  • June 22: Algeria vs. Jordan at Santa Clara Stadium
  • June 27: Algeria vs. Austria at Kansas City Stadium

Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations for the city visitor bureau Explore Lawrence, said the city has been preparing to host World Cup visitors for more than 18 months.

“We are thrilled to extend that welcome to the players, staff, family and fans of the Algerian men’s team,” she said in a news release. “We all join in saying, ‘Welcome home, Algeria.’”

Algeria hasn’t announced where players will stay.

Argentina was the first national team to officially announce Kansas City as its base of operations. The reigning World Cup champions will use Sporting KC’s practice facilities. Last Wednesday, England announced it will train at Swope Soccer Village, and the Netherlands claimed the Kansas City Current’s training facilities the next morning.

You can find KCUR’s full guide to World Cup festivities and planning in Kansas City here.
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
