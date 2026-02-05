© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Some Kansas City residents hope to cash in on the World Cup through short-term rentals

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
People sit around a table. A speaker on the stage is talking into a microphone.
Celisa Calacal
/
KCUR 89.3
Dozens of Kansas Citians attended a World Cup hosting crash course to learn how they can list their homes as short-term rentals and host visitors coming to the city for the games.

As the World Cup nears, some Kansas City-area residents are preparing their homes to be a short-term rental. With more than half a million people expected to travel in and out of the Kansas City region, cities are relying on property owners to help house the influx of tourists.

In order to meet the demand for lodging during the World Cup, Kansas City is depending on short-term rentals. The city created a 90-day “major event” period, decreasing the application fee, and allowing people to list a registered property during the designated event time frame.

Surge pricing on short-term rentals during the World Cup has created a financial incentive for people willing to share their home or investment property with incoming tourists.

Steve Ward previously considered becoming a host. When a family property recently became available, Ward was prompted to act.

“It was really a matter of precipitous timing,” Ward said. “We just thought, you know, let's try it out. Let's give this a shot, and we can help Kansas City deal with this influx of visitors while we're at it.”

Ward said his property is a little older, but is conveniently located in Independence, Missouri, just minutes away from the stadium where the games will be played.

Suzy Leftwich said the opportunity to make money enticed her to apply to rent out her primary residence — a four bedroom 2 bathroom near Swope Park — as a short-term rental.

“I'm thinking on the low end, ($700) and, you know, a sweet spot for me I'm really looking at, like ($1200 or $1500),” Leftwich said.

After attending a crash course on the ins-and-outs of being a short-term rental owner and networking with experienced hosts, Leftwich said she felt empowered to manage her rental without a property manager.

Susan Brown is the president of the KC Short-Term Rental Alliance and has about eight years of experience hosting. When Kansas City hosted the NFL Draft, she said locations like hers in the Northland weren’t able to cash in on the event.

The size and scope of the World Cup is expected to have fans lodging hours away from Kansas City — giving hosts like Brown an opportunity to take advantage of the business generated by the World Cup.

But Brown said hosting isn’t the only way to generate extra income.

“Whether it's hosting or whether it's cleaning, transporting people, there'll be a lot of opportunities,” Brown said.

Hosting Crash Course, Feb. 6 and 7 at the Mohart Multi-Purpose Center, 3200 Wayve Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64109. Registration is required.

  • Suzy Leftwich, first-time short-term rental host
  • Steve Ward, first-time short-term rental host
  • Susan Brown, experienced host and president of KC Short-Term Rental Alliance
World CupWorld Cup KCshort-term rentalsAirbnb
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
