Some Kansas City residents hope to cash in on the World Cup through short-term rentals

In order to meet the demand for lodging during the World Cup, Kansas City is depending on short-term rentals. The city created a 90-day “ major event ” period, decreasing the application fee, and allowing people to list a registered property during the designated event time frame.

Surge pricing on short-term rentals during the World Cup has created a financial incentive for people willing to share their home or investment property with incoming tourists.

Steve Ward previously considered becoming a host. When a family property recently became available, Ward was prompted to act.

“It was really a matter of precipitous timing,” Ward said. “We just thought, you know, let's try it out. Let's give this a shot, and we can help Kansas City deal with this influx of visitors while we're at it.”

Ward said his property is a little older, but is conveniently located in Independence, Missouri, just minutes away from the stadium where the games will be played.

Suzy Leftwich said the opportunity to make money enticed her to apply to rent out her primary residence — a four bedroom 2 bathroom near Swope Park — as a short-term rental.

“I'm thinking on the low end, ($700) and, you know, a sweet spot for me I'm really looking at, like ($1200 or $1500),” Leftwich said.

After attending a crash course on the ins-and-outs of being a short-term rental owner and networking with experienced hosts, Leftwich said she felt empowered to manage her rental without a property manager.

Susan Brown is the president of the KC Short-Term Rental Alliance and has about eight years of experience hosting. When Kansas City hosted the NFL Draft, she said locations like hers in the Northland weren’t able to cash in on the event.

The size and scope of the World Cup is expected to have fans lodging hours away from Kansas City — giving hosts like Brown an opportunity to take advantage of the business generated by the World Cup.

But Brown said hosting isn’t the only way to generate extra income.

“Whether it's hosting or whether it's cleaning, transporting people, there'll be a lot of opportunities,” Brown said.

Hosting Crash Course, Feb. 6 and 7 at the Mohart Multi-Purpose Center, 3200 Wayve Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64109. Registration is required .

