The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. KCUR is following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Welcome, Lionel Messi: Kansas City will be Argentina’s World Cup home base this summer

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published February 4, 2026 at 2:03 PM CST
A partial view of a street car is sitting at a stop while one person with their back to the camera waits on the platform. The streetcar is wrapped in a blue and red design that reads "We are Kansas City, The Heart of the Game."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A rider waits to board KC Streetcar #814 where it paused at the UMKC stop on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

The reigning World Cup champions, led by soccer superstar Lionel Messi, will train and stay in the metro for the duration of the tournament.

Argentina, who won the last FIFA men’s World Cup in 2022, will make Kansas City its national team’s home base for this summer’s global soccer tournament.

The team will train and live in Kansas City for the duration of the monthlong event, which includes its June 16 match at Arrowhead Stadium against Algeria.

"¡Vamos, vamos, Argentina! Kansas City is thrilled to welcome reigning World Cup Champion Argentina," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. "Kansas City will be closely following La Albiceleste during the entire tournament."

Argentina could also play a quarterfinal match in Kansas City if they advance far enough – potentially leading to a powerhouse game between their superstar Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kansas City’s airport announced last month that it will have two direct flights from Buenos Aires in advance of the June 16 game.

Messi actually has the advantage of already playing in Kansas City — albeit in different weather than Kansas City can expect in June. His team Inter Miami defeated Sporting KC 1-0 in a frigid Concacaf Champions Cup match in February 2025, and also beat them at Arrowhead the previous April to a record-breaking turnout.

Kansas City, the smallest but most centrally located host city for the World Cup, is an in-demand choice for team training locations. The English National Team has also reportedly decided to call Kansas City home, booking out Prairie Village’s Inn at Meadowbrook.

The Netherlands and Algeria — which has two matches already scheduled in Kansas City — have also expressed interest in training in the region.

Possible practice sites for the teams include the facilities for Sporting Kansas City and the Current, as well as Swope Soccer Village and Lawrence’s Rock Chalk Park.
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
