18th & Vine plans its own World Cup fan zone to showcase ‘the soul of Kansas City’

Kansas City’s Historic 18th and Vine jazz district is tuning up for a global crowd. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, organizers are composing a steady lineup of programming designed to pull visitors into one of the city’s most historic corridors.

Organizers described the effort as both a large-scale activation and a continuation of the district’s legacy, during a press conference earlier this month at the Mutual Musicians Foundation.

“Visitors from around the world will be able to step into authentic Kansas City culture, where live jazz fills the air, the history of the Negro Leagues is honored, and the tradition of Kansas City barbecue brings people together,” said James McGee, chairperson of the 18th and Vine activation committee for World Cup 2026.

At the center of the strategy is “18th and Vine Alive,” a campaign aimed at energizing the district throughout the World Cup window.

“During the FIFA World Cup 2026 we will be active as usual, but we will activate in a way that is very intentional and shows that the district is a living, breathing cultural hub,” he said.

Programming is expected to run throughout the tournament, with match watch parties, live music, and cultural events designed to draw both local and international visitors. A central viewing area will give fans a place to gather for games, while surrounding venues and institutions stay active.

The activation includes partnerships across the district, from institutions like the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and American Jazz Museum to venues like The Blue Room and The Juke House, along with restaurants including Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue and Gates Bar-B-Q.

A full cultural takeover

Programming goes beyond match screenings, with organizers leaning into a more immersive, district-wide concept through Vine Street Football Club.

Led by The Soul of Santa “Do Good” Foundation, the series is designed as a multi-event summer platform rather than a single activation. The initiative blends soccer culture with music, food, and storytelling, using 18th and Vine as an anchor.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Dennis Powell, executive director of the TSOS “Do Good” Foundation, speaks during a press conference announcing plans for 18th and Vine activations during this summer’s World Cup.

The series features events throughout the summer, from kickoff block parties and live match viewings to themed gatherings like gospel brunches, community festivals, and nightlife-driven experiences. A central hub at 2000 Vine will host premium programming, while activations stretch across the district to keep foot traffic moving between venues.

A signature element involves table soccer, positioned as both an attraction and a unifying activity, with installations placed throughout the district to encourage interaction and repeat visits.

“We’re creating a full cultural fan zone experience with high-energy table soccer, a large-screen viewing of the first U.S. World Cup match, live DJs, great food, craft beverages, and a festival atmosphere that takes over both indoor and outdoor spaces,” said Dennis Powell, executive director of the TSOS “Do Good” Foundation.

The structure is intentional, creating a rhythm of events meant to bring people back multiple times during the tournament while connecting them to different parts of the district.

“This is not just something to come watch. It’s something to experience,” he said. “We’re transforming 18th and Vine into a fully interactive environment where fans don’t just show up, they participate.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Two men demonstrate a game of table soccer, one of many activations planned for the Historic 18th and Vine district this summer.

Aligning opportunity with the moment

Organizers also highlighted the economic opportunities tied to the activation, including a call for vendors and volunteers. A vendor application process will focus on retail and food offerings, with the goal of creating a festival-style environment that complements existing businesses.

“We want to make sure we’re providing a very unique, authentic experience,” said McGee.

District leaders emphasized that coordination among stakeholders has been key to the planning process, with a focus on unified branding and shared promotion across institutions and businesses.

“We are working collectively with our cultural institutions, local businesses, artists, community, and stakeholders to ensure that 18th and Vine is not just a destination, but a centerpiece for the World Cup experience,” he said.

With a global audience on the way, organizers say the district’s role goes beyond hosting events. It is about representing the city’s cultural identity.

“This is where the world will come to experience the soul of Kansas City,” said McGee.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.