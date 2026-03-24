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Up To Date

After this World Cup, Kansas City aims to host the 2031 Women's World Cup — and more

By Zane Irwin,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Closeup phot of the broad side of a streetcar. It is wrapped in a blue and red design that reads in white letters: "We are Kansas City, The Heart of the Game."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
KC Streetcar moves away from the Union Station stop headed south on Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, but that's just the beginning of Kansas City's hopes to become an international sports hub. Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, said the city is well-positioned to host the FIFA Women's World Cup and Men's Rugby World Cup in 2031.

Kansas City is less than three months away from the largest sporting event in its history.

Being awarded six matches and securing four base camps for the 2026 FIFA World Cup came as a surprise to many people involved.

“I don't think any of us that have worked through this process, would have ever expected that,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation.

Nelson credits Kansas City’s investment in soccer facilities, its central location in the U.S. and entertainment opportunities for its desirability as a "home away from home."

Nelson says that momentum from more than a decade of sporting success and this upcoming tournament puts Kansas City in a good position to attract other large-scale international sporting events to the region.

Kansas City is a finalist city in the bid for the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup. And if the U.S. is selected to host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nelson said Kansas City will have the unique benefit of boasting two available football stadiums for matches: the vacated GEHA Arrowhead Stadium, where this summer's games will be played, and the soon-to-be-constructed Chiefs stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

In April, for the first time in more than 20 years, the city will host a WNBA preseason game between four-time champions Minnesota Lynx and the Nigerian Women's National Team.

Kansas City previously bid for a WNBA expansion team, but was not selected. Nelson said she expects Kansas City will have a permanent team within a few years.

“There's so much going on. It's almost like we can't get out of our way fast enough,” she said. “And I love that chaos and that pressure of making sure our city is coming to life and all the conventions that are happening. It's just such a robust time in our city.”

  • Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation
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Zane Irwin
Political discussions might make you want to leave the room. But whether you’re tuned in or not, powerful people are making decisions that shape your everyday life, from access to health care to the price of a cup of coffee. As political reporter for the Kansas News Service and KCUR, I’ll illuminate how elections, policies and other political developments affect normal people in the Sunflower State. You can reach me at zaneirwin@kcur.org
See stories by Zane Irwin
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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