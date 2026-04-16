Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival lineup features Flo Rida, Tech N9ne and a bunch of local talent

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Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival for the World Cup this summer is set to have a festive vibe, with a heavy dose of Kansas City soul infused.

The organizing group KC 2026 announced the festival’s musical lineup on Thursday, and it includes many of the city's most notable musical entertainers.

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne will open things up on June 12, and he’ll wrap up the festivities alongside rock band The All-American Rejects on July 11.

Other headliners include Grammy award-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers on June 13, high-energy rapper Flo Rida on June 19, Afro-Cuban fusion musician Cimafunk on June 20, and American Idol success story Gabby Barrett, who will bring a country interlude on July 3.

KC 2026 A range of ticket options exist for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival. Legacy Lounge passes, for instance, will come at a premium price, but with more amenities.

The festival will be open at least 18 days in June and July, including all Kansas City match days, every U.S. Men’s National Team match day, and July 4, America’s 250th anniversary.

Most activities will be held on the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, which could host up to 25,000 fans at a time to listen to live music and watch matches.

Here are the dates of the fan festival:

KC 2026 The musical lineup for FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City was announced on Thursday.

Heartland Hello , June 11-14, 16: A Kansas City welcome to open the city’s FIFA Fan Festival will include local and global food, and familiar traditions.

, June 11-14, 16: A Kansas City welcome to open the city’s FIFA Fan Festival will include local and global food, and familiar traditions. Sports Town USA , June 19-21: This Kansas City theme highlights the region’s sports culture, and shows fans what it means to be part of a city that lives for the game.

, June 19-21: This Kansas City theme highlights the region’s sports culture, and shows fans what it means to be part of a city that lives for the game. The World’s Game , June 24-27: From chants and colors to movement and rhythm, this theme highlights the cultural expression that surrounds the game all over the world.

, June 24-27: From chants and colors to movement and rhythm, this theme highlights the cultural expression that surrounds the game all over the world. Home Team , July 3-5: This themed experience captures the spirit of a backyard Fourth of July celebration, inviting fans to enjoy the game with an American point of view.

, July 3-5: This themed experience captures the spirit of a backyard Fourth of July celebration, inviting fans to enjoy the game with an American point of view. KC Creates, July 9-11: This showcase highlights local artists, musicians, designers, and innovators alongside worldwide influences, revealing how ideas made in Kansas City contribute to global culture.

Admission is first-come, first-served, and most tickets will be free and general admission. Entry to the festival will require advance registration and is subject to capacity. Click here to reserve your ticket.

Festival-goers will be treated to far more than just the headliners performing during the fan fest — almost all are from Kansas City or have some nearby connection.

Making Movies, known for their Latino influence and activism will perform, as will world-touring indie rock band Hembree and Joplin’s Me Like Bees . They’re joined in the lineup by at least twenty local DJs, rappers, singers and bands.

Darryl Woods / Kansas City Symphony Tech N9ne gained attention in the 1990s as a member of the Kansas City rap group 57th Street Rogue Dog Villains. He's included among the headlining performers for the FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City, during the 2026 World Cup.

Transportation from the festival to GEHA Arrowhead Stadium, which will be renamed Kansas City Stadium for the tournament, requires advance registration. But prices will be tame compared to some transit plans announced in coastal host cities .

For game ticket holders, a $15 round-trip ticket will take fans from the fan festival to and from the stadium. Anyone else can buy a $5 unlimited day pass, $25 week pass or pay $50 for the whole tournament. The passes include rides on a regional bus line connecting the festival to dozens of hubs across the metro and Lawrence.