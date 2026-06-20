Kansas City’s second World Cup match leaves Ecuador's fans disappointed, Curaçao's elated

Described as the tournament “minnows,” underdog Curaçao defied expectations and held heavily favored Ecuador to a draw Saturday night in Kansas City. The historic 0-0 final score gave a point to the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup. It was the second World Cup match played at Arrowhead Stadium, renamed Kansas City Stadium for the World Cup tournament.

Halle Jackson / KCUR Curaçao fans wave their national flag in support of their team at a FIFA Fan Festival performance by RAEY, a Curacoan artist, on Saturday, June 20m, 2026.

While not exactly a David and Goliath situation (both teams lost their first World Cup matches), the game was an affirmation for the Curaçao fans who travelled thousands of miles and spent as much as $1,700 dollars for a ticket to come support their team in Kansas City, Missouri.

At the same time, the match was seen as an opportunity for Ecuador to redeem its loss in Philadelphia, on June 14, 2026, when Ivory Coast defeated them 1- 0.

High hopes dashed

Carlos Abisaab and his mother Judith Abisaab joined family members to watch the match between Ecuador and Curacao at Dos Lokos Sports Cantina in Kansas City's Westport neighborhood. Judith has lived here for 50 years but is originally from Ecuador. Carlos grew up in Kansas City but now lives in Chicago.

“Never in a million years did we think Ecuador would be in our backyard, Kansas City, which we love, and we consider home,” Carlos said.

“It’s really like we are living in Ecuador right now. I've been seeing so many people from Ecuador that I think, ‘Is this real, all these people from Ecuador?’ So, it's really, really good,” Judith said.

Judith’s husband and other son went to watch the game at the stadium to celebrate Father’s Day. Getting tickets wasn’t easy, but they managed to snag two seats.

Judith, like most in the crowd, anticipated a win but — before the game — gave a nod to the possibility of an alternative outcome.

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Carlos Abisaab (left) and his family watched Saturday's match at Dos Lokos Cantina in Kansas City's Westport district, reacting with a roller coaster of emotion to the play.



“(If) we will lose, we are going to celebrate no matter, and we don't get sad, maybe for two three minutes, and it's over," she said. "So, we celebrate.”

After the game, she said she was okay with the no-score draw.

"Our team played good," she said. "The thing was the goalkeeper was close for them, but they did a good game. I am happy. I am really pleased. I am not disappointed with a tie, because our team did the best."

Her son Carlos was equally satisfied.

"So, you know, we won in spirit," he said. "But you know this was worth it. We're never gonna have an experience like this again.”

Maria Florido lives in Westwood, Kansas, and is Judith’s niece. Her mom was born and raised in Ecuador and came to Kansas City in 1973 where she met Florido’s father. She said Ecuador just being in the World Cup was an honor.

"I'm about to cry because my mom, my mom's deceased since 2022," she said. "And it's just like all these hard-working Ecuadorian immigrants that came to this country that worked so hard, no one ever thought that this little country in South America would ever be in this big of a stage in our backyard."

Florido said the outcome of the game wasn't what the community had hoped for, but she would be proud of Ecuador win or lose.

"A little disappointed in our team," she said. "But very happy that they were here, and we got to see someone live here, and, like my cousin said, maybe 'we've lost, but not our spirit.'"

Both teams most likely need to win their last group matches to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

The next FIFA World Cup match in Kansas City takes place Thursday, June 25, 2926, at 6:00 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium (known as Kansas City Stadium for the tournament).