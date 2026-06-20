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World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Hours before their World Cup match, these fans are unfazed by Curaçao's underdog status

KCUR | By Steph Conquest-Ware,
Halle JacksonLaura Ziegler
Published June 20, 2026 at 7:28 PM CDT
Clara Barrios, second from the right, and her family traveled to Kansas City from Roswell, New Mexico to attend Saturday’s match between Ecuador and Curacao. Clara Barrios, second from the right, and her family traveled to Kansas City from Roswell, New Mexico to attend Saturday’s match between Ecuador and Curacao.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Clara Barrios, second from right, and her family traveled to Kansas City from Roswell, New Mexico, for Saturday’s match between Ecuador and Curaçao. With roots in Venezuela, whose team didn't qualify, the family supports Curaçao because it's "just a swim away."

They were seriously outnumbered by fans of their rival team, Ecuador, but at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City Saturday, just hours ahead of their team's game, Curaçao fans were confident of a win.

Clara Barrios loves to root for an underdog.

Dressed in blue Curaçao and maroon Venezuela jerseys, Barrios and her family waded through the yellow shirts – Ecuador fans – at Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday afternoon. They had traveled from Roswell, New Mexico, to support the team.

Though they have Venezuelan roots, Curaçao is “just a swim away” from his home country, Luis Barrios, Clara’s father, explained. So the family is ready to “go wild” at the match, he said.

“It's just a sea of yellow out here and you get to see little trickles of Curaçao fans here and there so a [win tonight] would be huge for them,” said his son, also named Luis Barrios.

Although outnumbered, Curaçao fans jumped up to dance when Curaçao artist Raey took the stage. Even some Ecuadorian fans joined in.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Although outnumbered, Curaçao fans jumped up to dance when Curaçao artist Raey took the stage. Even some Ecuadorian fans joined in.

Curaçao fans were far outnumbered at the fan festival ahead of the team’s match against Ecuador on Saturday. But they stood out proudly, wearing and waving their largely royal blue national flag in a sea of yellow-shirted Ecuador fans.

Fans of the Curacao soccer team wave their national flag in support of their team at FIFA Fan Festival, Saturday, June 20m, 2026.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Fans of the Curaçao soccer team wave their national flag in support of their team at FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Curaçao’s match against Ecuador is only their second-ever World Cup game. The team qualified for its first World Cup last year, the smallest nation ever to do so.

After the historic qualification, many fans felt it was almost mandatory to come to Kansas City to support their team. Elton Santiago flew twelve hours to Kansas City from the small island nation to see Saturday’s match, as part of a travel package that cost him $1,700.

“Of course it was worth it,” Santiago said while waving a large Curaçao flag. “[It’s] history.”

The decision to buy tickets was easy for Yefgheny Halmeyr, too.

“As soon as Curaçao qualified, I put my mind to it,” Halmeyr said.

Danny Braahaid and his wife said once Curosao was qualified, the " they would come." All the way from
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Danny Braahaid, pictured here with his wife, said that once Curaçao qualified, they decided to come all the way from Curaçao to Kansas City to see their home team compete.

Not everyone could get tickets to Curaçao’s games because finding flights to the U.S. can be difficult. Danny Braahaid said it motivated him to come even more.

“So many of the fans that wanted to come didn't get the possibility,” Braahaid said. “That's why we came to represent them.”

He hopes the blue wave of Curaçaoans will overwhelm competitors and help their team win.

Curaçao has garnered the spotlight as the smallest nation to play in this World Cup, and they're not expected to triumph.

But you’d never know it from the vibrant celebration of fans who arrived Thursday and Friday on flights from the southern Caribbean nation off the northern coast of Venezuela. And you would certainly never know by the ecstatic expression of devotion that Curaçao fans displayed Saturday afternoon.

Curasao fans came in all kinds of costume to express their support for the team - playing Ecuador on Saturday night, June 20, 2026.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Curaçao fans arrived in all kinds of costumes to support their team, which played Ecuador on Saturday night.

When the Curacao artist Raey took the stage, the area suddenly was transformed into a sea of blue, with the number of Curaçao jerseys suddenly outnumbering Ecuador’s yellow. It was a manifestation of the “blue wave” fans hoped would come with a first-ever World Cup win Saturday evening.
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Sports World CupWorld Cup KCsoccerFestival
Steph Conquest-Ware
Steph Conquest-Ware is The Midwest Newsroom's reporting fellow. Based in St. Louis and Des Moines, Steph covers immigrants and immigration. You can reach them at scware@iowapublicradio.org.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
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