Algeria extends World Cup stay with draw at Kansas City Stadium. 'We're gonna party all night'

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With a tie at Kansas City Stadium Saturday night, Lawrence and Algeria’s lovefest got a lifeline.

The World Cup showdown between the Desert Foxes, based in the Kansas college town for the tournament, and Austria was a cold-and-hot and cold-and-hot-again battle to 3-3. But it secured a place for both teams in the round of 32.

Throughout the night, FIFA Fan Festival in midtown brought together a mix of fans, but Colombian yellow was a predominant color for much of it — the South American squad faced Portugal earlier in the evening.

Frank Morris / KCUR 89.3 Austria and Algeria soccer fans — friends and rivals for the day — on their way to FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on Saturday.

“Believe it or not, I think there is a lot of Colombians across the Midwest,” said Matt Perez. “You have Colombians from a large community from Wichita, Omaha, and I think this is the closest spot — it’s a perfect location.”

With a draw on Saturday afternoon, the Colombian squad will head to Kansas City Stadium to play Ghana on Friday, July 3.

During the 9 o’clock slot, the main screens at Liberty Memorial showed Argentina facing off against Jordan, while the Algeria-Austria match played out on a side screen with no sound.

“It’s OK,” said Sofiane Hamchaoui, who took in the game from Fan Festival with wife, Linda Saci, and kids. “Of course we are happy.”

Frank Morris / KCUR 89.3 Sofiane Hamchaoui, at left, and Linda Saci took in the Algeria-Austria game with their kids Saturday night from FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City.

“It's really amazing to see the World Cup,” Saci said. “Like, (it) put all people together just to share this moment, so it's very, very important, this high.”

Algerians at the game showed their appreciation with banner reading "Thank you Lawrence," which was draped behind one of the goals.

‘We want you here’

In Lawrence, where the North African squad is based for the tournament, the city’s embrace of all things Algeria continued.

Hours before kickoff, people began to pack Massachusetts Street at the Vive en Masse Soccer Celebration and Watch Party for food, drinks and fun. The celebration brought together friends and their families, and the space allowed people to meet and play with new friends.

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR 89.3 A family-friendly celebration on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence gave people a place to come together and meet people from different backgrounds.

“I hope we get to host it every four years. I hope all of these people from all over the world come to our towns every four years,” said Kansas City resident Mollie McAuley. “Everybody is excited, and I am super into Algeria — which I had to look up on a map. I mean, I knew it was in Africa, but I had to look it up on the map. That's embarrassing!”

Like so many others, McAuley said she’s been inspired by the Algeria-Lawrence affection over the last couple weeks.

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR 89.3 Hundreds of people gathered on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to watch the Algeria-Austria World Cup group stage match.

“Watching all of the people from outside of this country coming in and realizing we aren't what you see on the national stage. We are not that we are kind, we are welcoming, we want you here, we're excited for you to be here,” McAuley said.

Algerian brothers Hannafi Abbas and Benali Abbas drove from Minneapolis, where they live, to Lawrence to show their support for the national team. The pair were eager to see revenge for a 1982 result known as " the Disgrace of Gijon ."

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR 89.3 Algerian brothers Hannafi Abbas and Benali Abbas drove from Minneapolis to Lawrence to show their support for the national team.

“We’re gonna party all night,” Benali Abbas said. “I'm telling you, Algerians don’t want to sleep tonight.”