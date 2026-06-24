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‘Side Quest Dad’ goes viral showing off Kansas City (and its weather) to World Cup watchers

By Suzanne Hogan,
Halle Jackson
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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With the World Cup underway in Kansas City, @SideQuestDad makes social media videos that often highlight what it's like to live in the Midwest
SideQuestDad
/
TikTok
With the World Cup underway in Kansas City, @SideQuestDad makes social media videos that often highlight what it's like to live in the Midwest

With the World Cup underway in Kansas City, Oliver Wright — who makes videos on TikTok as @SideQuestDad — has become a local celebrity talking about soccer and living in the Midwest as a Brit. In particular, he’s been teaching visitors how to beat the oppressive summer heat.

Oliver Wright never thought he’d go viral for going about the heat.

“I knew the humidity out here is something different. I've been here for 15 years,” said Wright, a British soccer fan living in Kansas City who makes videos online as Side Quest Dad.

But ahead of the World Cup and the arrival of international teams and visitors, he posted videos talking about Kansas City’s hot, humid summers — and how soccer players might react to the conditions.

@sidequestdad

It’s only 85F (28c) with 65% humidity and the sweat

♬ original sound - Side Quest Dad

He thought the weather updates were “throwaways,” but the videos found a global audience.

“It’s the smallest things that resonate with people,” he told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Wright has been a content creator for nine years, but started Side Quest Dad as a way to make space for joy in his daily life — like going to Casey’s for breakfast pizza or seeing how long it really takes to wear down soccer cleats on the concrete (around 160 days).

Since that first viral heat video, where he lamented that European footballers really had "something to complain about" with the humidity, Side Quest Dad has made videos introducing World Cup fans and out-of-towners to many aspects of life in the Midwest, from Walmart snacks to lightning bugs.

But he likes that his content is garnering local pride among Kansas Citians, too — like a simple video appreciating the Kansas City skyline driving north on I-35.

“From their comments it showed that they wanted to rethink how they live parts of their life… to appreciate these things that (they) take for granted every single day,” Wright said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityWorld Cupsocial mediaWorld CupWorld Cup KCheatsummer heat
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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