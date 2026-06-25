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World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Oranje Fanwalk in Kansas City begins as Netherlands fans prepare for World Cup match

KCUR | By Emily Younker,
Suzanne HoganSeth Jahraus
Published June 25, 2026 at 10:23 AM CDT
The famous orange double-decker bus that's the centerpiece of Dutch fans' Oranje Fanwalk takes to the streets of Kansas City ahead of Thursday night's Netherlands-Tunisia World Cup match.
Suzanne Hogan
/
KCUR 89.3
The famous orange double-decker bus that's the centerpiece of Dutch fans' Oranje Fanwalk takes to the streets of Kansas City ahead of Thursday night's Netherlands-Tunisia World Cup match.

The Netherlands-Tunisia World Cup match will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Oranje Fanwalk has begun!

The classic Dutch tradition is underway in Kansas City as “De beroemde Oranjebus” (“The Famous Orange Bus”) and legions of orange-clad Netherlands fans parade from the Power & Light District to the FIFA Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

It all leads up to 6 p.m., when the Netherlands and Tunisia face off for Kansas City's next World Cup match at Arrowhead Stadium, which has been renamed Kansas City Stadium.

There's a significant chance of rain and thunderstorms, but that didn't dampen the excitement. Two Dutch brothers who have attended every Oranje Fanwalk since 2004 will attend the evening match — and have their (orange, of course!) rain jackets ready.

These brothers from the Netherlands have attended every Oranje Fanwalk since 2004.
Suzanne Hogan
/
KCUR 89.3
These brothers from the Netherlands have attended every Oranje Fanwalk since 2004.

The tradition started in 2004, out of a spur-of-the-moment idea, and has grown to become a symbol of Dutch fan culture.

For the past 22 years, the bus has covered over 70,000 kilometers and led more than 450,000 fans in the festivities. It has now arrived in Kansas City, which serves as the Netherlands national team's base camp for the World Cup.

Featuring a DJ booth and bumping sound system, the vehicle and fanwalk that follows typically attracts well over 10,000 fans, as it has in Dallas and Houston earlier during the tournament.

Fans celebrate the Netherlands' World Cup team at a rally ahead of the Oranje Fanwalk on Thursday.
Seth Jahraus
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans celebrate the Netherlands' World Cup team at a rally ahead of the Oranje Fanwalk on Thursday.

The fanwalk even drew supporters of the Netherlands national team’s opponents.

Ali Hamza is originally from Tunisia and was in Kansas City on Thursday to attend the World Cup match. But he couldn’t resist the fanwalk for its atmosphere and welcoming attitude of Dutch fans.

“They’re the best people in the world who know how to party,” he said. “It’s going to be an amazing, amazing day.”

Hamza expected the Netherlands to prevail over Tunisia on Thursday night, but that wasn’t bothering him.

“I’m not here to chase glory,” he said. “I’m here to support my country and have fun with people and meet new people and enjoy the World Cup.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
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Sports World CupsoccerWorld Cup KCPower & LightArrowhead StadiumKansas News Service
Emily Younker
Emily Younker is the news editor for the Kansas News Service. She previously spent 14 years at her hometown newspaper, The Joplin Globe in Joplin, Missouri, where she was part of the award-winning team that covered the deadly May 22, 2011, tornado and its aftermath. Email her at eyounker@kcur.org.
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Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
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Seth Jahraus
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