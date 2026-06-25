Oranje Fanwalk in Kansas City begins as Netherlands fans prepare for World Cup match

The Oranje Fanwalk has begun!

The classic Dutch tradition is underway in Kansas City as “De beroemde Oranjebus” (“The Famous Orange Bus”) and legions of orange-clad Netherlands fans parade from the Power & Light District to the FIFA Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

It all leads up to 6 p.m., when the Netherlands and Tunisia face off for Kansas City's next World Cup match at Arrowhead Stadium, which has been renamed Kansas City Stadium.

There's a significant chance of rain and thunderstorms, but that didn't dampen the excitement. Two Dutch brothers who have attended every Oranje Fanwalk since 2004 will attend the evening match — and have their (orange, of course!) rain jackets ready.

Suzanne Hogan / KCUR 89.3 These brothers from the Netherlands have attended every Oranje Fanwalk since 2004.

The tradition started in 2004, out of a spur-of-the-moment idea, and has grown to become a symbol of Dutch fan culture.

For the past 22 years, the bus has covered over 70,000 kilometers and led more than 450,000 fans in the festivities. It has now arrived in Kansas City, which serves as the Netherlands national team's base camp for the World Cup.

Featuring a DJ booth and bumping sound system, the vehicle and fanwalk that follows typically attracts well over 10,000 fans, as it has in Dallas and Houston earlier during the tournament.

Seth Jahraus / KCUR 89.3 Fans celebrate the Netherlands' World Cup team at a rally ahead of the Oranje Fanwalk on Thursday.

The fanwalk even drew supporters of the Netherlands national team’s opponents.

Ali Hamza is originally from Tunisia and was in Kansas City on Thursday to attend the World Cup match. But he couldn’t resist the fanwalk for its atmosphere and welcoming attitude of Dutch fans.

“They’re the best people in the world who know how to party,” he said. “It’s going to be an amazing, amazing day.”

Hamza expected the Netherlands to prevail over Tunisia on Thursday night, but that wasn’t bothering him.

“I’m not here to chase glory,” he said. “I’m here to support my country and have fun with people and meet new people and enjoy the World Cup.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.