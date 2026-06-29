Our favorite off-the-pitch moments from the 2026 World Cup so far

From ticket prices to federal immigration policies, the list of World Cup controversies had many feeling pretty cynical about this supercharged tournament. But once the games began, the moments of camaraderie and celebration have made the challenges easy to forget.

Here are some of our favorite stories:

/ Scotland fans walk through downtown Boston, as the 2026 Men's World Cup gets under way. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The Tartan Army invasion: We were warned. They arrived with their kilts and bagpipes. They drank bars out of beer. They took over Fenway Park — and made their voices heard. They humorously put traffic cones on every statue they found. They smartly outmaneuvered the expensive gameday transportation costs. They celebrated with opposing fans and police. They experienced the infamous “cop slide.” They donated to local hospitals. They even helped clean up. Visiting to see their country’s first World Cup in nearly three decades, Scotland’s “Tartan Army” left such a positive local impression that Boston is now moving to become sister cities with Glasgow. Then, they boogied down to Miami and did the same thing there. And the best news: we’re all welcome back to theirs to “keep the party going.”

A minnow makes its mark: Cape Verde was just happy to be here. Then, the island nation — with a population less than any U.S. state — started getting results. It began with improbably holding powerhouse Spain to a tie. And then they did the same to Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, becoming the smallest nation ever to advance to the World Cup’s knockout rounds. In Massachusetts, home to the largest population of Cape Verdeans outside of the African archipelago, the ties were celebrated like wins. Dance party in the middle of a Monday? Why not? “We don’t have to explain where we are from. Ten small islands from the west coast of Africa — now the world knows Cape Verde,” João DePina, a Cape Verde native who lives in Boston, told WLRN.

/ A man waves a Cabo Verde flag as fans watch the World Cup game against Spain at the Restaurante Cesaria in Dorchester. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Wedding crashers: A newlywed couple in Philadelphia were planning to celebrate their big day with family and friends — not thousands of fans of the Croatian national soccer team. But that they did when they went to take some wedding photos outside of City Hall on Friday. They soon found themselves in the middle of the Croatian fan march. (They didn’t seem to mind one bit!) The crowd went from cheering football songs to chanting wedding ones. WHYY has more here on the viral scene.

“Rock Chalk Algeria”: The Algerian team’s decision to set up basecamp at a DoubleTree hotel in Lawrence, Kansas was the subject of jokes early on. It quickly proved to be a good decision. From a local resident’s viral welcoming interview to the University of Kansas marching band learning the Algerian anthem, Lawrence residents rallied behind the team. They cheered them on, attended practices, carved the Algerian flag into a field (and onto a cake) and stayed up late to watch the team qualify for the knockout rounds in their final group stage match.

/ Fans in downtown Lawrence react to the final score in Algeria's World Cup group stage matchup against Austria Saturday night. (Cassandra Isobelle Flores/KCUR)

“Coreano, hermano”: Mexico and South Korea fans rekindled their friendship from the 2018 World Cup. As NPR reports, countless videos showed South Korean tourists partying and enjoying World Cup festivities with locals, before the two countries played in Guadalajara. It even spurred a new slogan: “Coreano, hermano ya eres Mexicano.”

Japan’s honky tonk experience: Nashville isn’t hosting any World Cup games. Japan wasn’t scheduled to play any games in (relatively) nearby Atlanta. And yet, the Japanese team chose The Music City to be their base camp. Why? WPLN reports it may all be because of one city employee and a relationship dating back to President Jimmy Carter. The team brought many Japanese journalists and fans to Nashville in tow — and yes, they tried the hot chicken.

Congo’s famous superfan: Michel Nkuka Mboladinga gained international fame earlier this year for posing near-motionless in the stands of Congo’s games as a human statue of the country’s assassinated independence leader Patrice Lumumba. He then made it to Mexico to see his team play in person. And while he couldn’t get a visa to come to the U.S., it didn’t stop Mboladinga from celebrating Congo’s advancement to the knockout rounds — with a little more motion.

The ducks: From Mexico to Providence, decked-out ducks keep stealing the show. Meanwhile, not even Boston’s mother duck could escape the Tartan Army’s cones.

Iran’s thank you: It was a challenging tournament for Iran, due to strict travel rules imposed by the Trump administration off the field and a painful ending on the field. But the team showed grace, leaving notes in the locker room thanking their hosts for the hospitality — in Los Angeles, in Seattle and in Mexico. “May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations,” read the note left in Los Angeles.

/ A young Scottish fan sits high on shoulders while watching the World Cup match between Scotland and Haiti at the FIFA Fan Festival Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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