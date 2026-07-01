In St. Louis, U.S. vs. Bosnia is a World Cup match between two ‘home’ teams

Pročitajte ovu priču na bosanskom jeziku.

As the U.S. and Bosnia and Herzegovina prepare to face off in a FIFA World Cup Round of 32 knockout game on Wednesday in San Francisco, some in St. Louis will support both countries.

Elvir Kafedžić, founder of the St. Louis Dragons youth soccer club and a Bosnian American, said this match is an opportunity to celebrate dual identities.

"It's just a really, really rare sporting moment where heritage and home meet on the same field," Kafedžić said. "For so many of Bosnian Americans like myself, this isn't just a World Cup game, it's a meeting of two places that have shaped who we all are."

St. Louis is home to an estimated 60,000 Bosnians , which is one of the largest global diaspora populations outside Europe. Many, including Kafedžić, arrived in the 1990s as refugees, fleeing genocide during the Bosnian War.

The St. Louis community's excitement began when the Balkan country's national team played Panama in a warmup match at Energizer Park ahead of the World Cup. Thousands of Bosnian soccer fans filled the stands.

Kafedžić's wife and daughters carried the Bosnian flag onto the field before the game. He said the event was a massive, family-oriented gathering for St. Louis' Bosnians.

"It was such an emotional day for everyone there," he said.

Kafedžić founded his youth soccer program in 2013. Today, the organization works with about 120 children, including his daughter Emina.

This World Cup is the 11-year-old's first time seeing Bosnia and Herzegovina team on a global stage. The team last played in St. Louis 12 years ago at the Dome at America's Center when it qualified for its first World Cup.

"I'm really grateful because I know a lot of people don't get to watch the World Cup," Emina said. "I'm happy to have that opportunity to watch it."

For her, playing soccer and watching the World Cup have gone hand in hand. And her dual roots have given her a balanced perspective on the outcome.

"I'd support both teams [winning]," she said. "I would feel happy no matter what the final score is because I support and love both countries."

To hear more about St. Louis' soccer culture and the community's joy ahead of the game, listen to "St. Louis on the Air" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Layla Halilbasic is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

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