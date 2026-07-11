Kansas City soccer fans pack Fan Fest ahead of Argentina-Switzerland match

Kansas City's Fan Festival is packed to the brim Saturday for its final day, ahead of the host city's final match during the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentina-Switzerland match, a quarterfinal, kicks off at 8 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Team Argentina

Argentina fans were already filling Fan Fest during the afternoon, which featured the Norway-England quarterfinal match on the big screen.

Marcus Bowman, of Pensacola, Florida, has been an Argentina fan (or, perhaps more accurately, a Lionel Messi fan) for the past year. He watched Argentina play Iceland in a friendly match in Alabama about a month ago, and he has enjoyed connecting with other Argentina fans.

"They're behind their team," he said. "It's interesting as an American a lot of these other countries how important soccer is to their country identity."

Bowman said he had the opportunity to watch Messi play at the friendly match, although he started in the latter half.

"Messi, I think, brings a lot of fans to Argentina," he said. "... When he came in the game everybody was just standing up, cheering, so I expect the same thing tonight in Kansas City."

Bowman also had high praise for Kansas City International Airport, the streetcar and local restaurants for their embrace of the tournament and its teams.

"It's just so cool how serious Kansas City has taken the World Cup," he said.

Brandon Azim / KCUR 89.3 Marcus Bowman and his son stop by Kansas City's Fan Fest to cheer on Argentina.

Estuardo Reyes traveled to Fan Fest from Joplin, Missouri, to watch Argentina, the team he has supported since he was a child.

"They have a pretty good chance," Reyes said of Argentina's ability to make it through Saturday's quarterfinal to the final next weekend. "Hopefully we can come out on top and take a second (World Cup trophy) home."

Reyes said Kansas City has put out a "good vibe" during the World Cup.

"Everyone's here to support, even though we're on different teams, but we're all here having fun and making the best of it," he said.

Chad Kanoff, of Los Angeles, and Camila Cordara, from Buenos Aires, stopped by Fan Fest in support of Argentina and Messi, who Kanoff called "the Argentinian Jesus." They said they were lucky to be here, given that plenty of flights to Kansas City were booked and full.

They said they were enjoying Kansa City barbecue (Jack Stack, to be precise) and the city's hospitality.

"I don't know how to compare and contrast with the experience of people here, but I love it," Cordara said. "I feel like everyone is chanting together, singing together. I know people in Argentina have made a lot of effort to come here. The flights are really expensive, the tickets are expensive, and everyone here is living their best life."

Brandon Azim / KCUR 89.3 Chad Kanoff and Camila Cordara cheer on Team Argentina at Kansas City's Fan Fest on Saturday.

Team Switzerland

For Switzerland’s national team, this quarterfinal appearance marks the most games it has played at a single World Cup tournament. A win over Argentina, a tough task against the defending champions, will put Switzerland into the semifinal for the first time in its history.

Brandon Azim / KCUR 89.3 Soccer fans stream into Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday, its final day.

Among Switzerland's local fans are the owners of Andre’s Confiserie Suisse near 50th and Main. Opened by Andre Bollier in 1955, the chocolate shop has remained in the family since. Now, René Bollier and his wife, Nancy, are celebrating their arrival in Kansas City with special Swiss flag chocolate squares.

“We still can’t believe it,” the store posted on Instagram of Switzerland playing in Kansas City. “The last time Switzerland reached the quarterfinals was 1954, just one year before we opened our doors. As Swiss, this is HUGE for us.”

This continues a tournament-long celebration at Andre’s, which features a tres leches chocolate for Argentina, a stroopwafel chocolate for the Netherlands and milk chocolate, toffee and almonds for England.

This is also Switzerland's first game in this tournament played away from the West Coast. The team spent the previous five games in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Fans welcomed the national team and visiting fans on Friday at the Power and Light District, featuring alphorns, with Mayor Quinton Lucas trying his hand at the long wooden horn.

Noah Taborda / KCUR 89.3 Sarah Knechtenhofer, right, cheers on Team Switzerland at a watch party Saturday at KC Bier Co.

Sarah Knechtenhofer, secretary of the Kansas City Swiss Society, was at a watch party Saturday at KC Bier Co. The society has about 130 active members and celebrates Swiss culture and traditions.

"So far the watch parties have been a little bit more low-key," she said. "Sometimes the Swiss are a little bit more reserved, a little bit more quiet, but we're coming out strong for this game. It's a big deal."

Indeed, Saturday's watch party was proving to be more lively. About 100 Swiss fans packed the place — and a few brought their alphorns.