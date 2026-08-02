Kansas City smashburger spot returns to Crossroads with new restaurant: 'Sit down, chill, eat'

Steven Blakley’s hunger for a fresh combo — more room to get creative smashed with his burger brand’s special sauce — pushed the popular grab-and-go spot to a new home directly across the street. It reopened Tuesday in a new restaurant space that feels less boxed in, he said.

“The decision was kind of easy,” said Blakley, co-founder of SAUCED., describing the move from a 120-square-foot micro footprint to a nearby 2,000-square-foot storefront that kept the neighborhood feel, but enhanced options. “It made sense to stay in the same area, so we just walked across the street.”

Despite the short distance, the process of relocating to 7 E. 19th St. took nearly two years, he said, citing construction delays and the complexities of building out a full commercial kitchen inside an older building. Before reopening, the team also spent several weeks serving visitors at FIFA Fan Festival on the grounds of Liberty Memorial — opting to wait until after the tournament to reveal the new restaurant.

Channa Steinmetz / Startland News Co-founders Jayaun Smith and Steven Blakley stand in front of the original SAUCED. location at 1881 Main St. in 2021.

“I didn’t want to stretch the team or rush just to say, ‘Hey, we’re open,'” Blakley said. “We wanted to get through Fan Fest first.”

The vendor experience proved to be a productive marketing opportunity for SAUCED., offering Kansas City a taste of what was to come, he noted.

“A lot of people asked if we were a local brand,” Blakley said. “It was a good reintroduction for people who already wanted SAUCED., and a new introduction for people who hadn’t had us before.”

The original SAUCED. location, tucked in a courtyard between Academy Bank and Corrigan Station on 19th Street, closed in October after nearly five years of serving smashburgers, chicken sandwiches and fries. That vacancy opened the door to a new concept taking its place through the City of Entrepreneurs’ Open Doors! program.

Madrina Vegana Kansas City, led by owner Erica Muñoz and Jason Smith-Mendez, debuted in the space at 1881 Main St. this summer during the FIFA World Cup.

‘Sit down, chill, eat’

A larger space for SAUCED. allows Blakley and his team to bring their full vision for the concept closer to reality, he said.

The new restaurant offers house-made drinks, including punch and limeade, with plans for Burger Nights later this year featuring specialty beef blends, thicker burgers cooked to order and, once licensing is finalized, alcoholic beverages. Fresh-cut fries are also on the roadmap.

“We wanted to duplicate the success of what we’ve already been doing, but now that we have the space, there are a lot of opportunities to program, do different things and be creative,” he said. “Before, we didn’t have the space to get outside that box.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News SAUCED. at 7 E. 19th St. sits across the street from its original location, now Madrina Vegana Kansas City, which can be seen reflected in the window.

In contrast to the previous location’s open-air, picnic table-style seating, an interior dining area at the new SAUCED. also shifts the customer experience — transforming the restaurant from primarily a get-it-fast pickup stop into a place where fans of the brand can settle in.

“People are just glad we have a space,” said Blakley, who originally brought the concept to the Crossroads in 2021 alongside co-founder Chef Jayaun Smith. “They’re excited that they can sit down, chill, eat and just enjoy what SAUCED. is.”

The larger footprint also gives the team room to keep cooking up new ideas, from special events to menu additions that weren’t feasible in the original space.

‘Come see it the way we see it’

As the restaurant has grown, so has its focus on the people behind the counter, Blakley said.

Several employees returned after the nine-month closure, while others have remained with the company since its earliest days, he said. Giving employees ownership, whether refining recipes or shaping the guest experience, has strengthened both the culture and the business, Blakley added.

“Success is how well the team does,” he said. “We don’t exist as a business without the people who come through the doors. We also don’t exist without the people who work on the team.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Steven Blakley, co-founder of SAUCED., talks with customers in the new restaurant space at 7 E. 19th St.

“My goal is making sure my team is strong so we can continue to grow,” Blakley continued, noting longevity isn’t guaranteed in the restaurant industry. “Five years in a restaurant is a long time. But it’s also a short time because it’s a hard business. For us to be in this position, we’re blessed to be here, so we want to continue to double down.”

Blakley is eager for newcomers and fans of SAUCED. to step through the door and experience what they’ve built, he said.

“It feels good to be here,” Blakley said. “Come see it the way we see it.”

This story was first published by Startland News.