The Kansas City Current overcame flight delays and questions about field conditions in their quest for revenge against Gotham FC this past Saturday, when they punched their ticket to the NWSL Championship with a 2-1 win.

Local fans, businesses, players and staff are elated.

“I’m proud of this team that, against odds and against a lot of adversity, this year they’ve persevered,” said head coach Chris Armas following the victory. “To get to the championship for our fans, players, staff and ownership… is extra special.”

The Current will face the Washington Spirit on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Last year, after an extraordinary regular season that saw the Current claim the NWSL Shield and set records for most points and wins, the team lost in the quarterfinals against Gotham FC.

This time around, goals from Croix Bethune and a late winner from Haley Hopkins gave Kansas City the win. As a result, the Current will play in their first championship match since 2022, when they lost 0-2 to the Portland Thorns.

Saturday's semifinal was a success for Kansas City businesses as well. Despite cold weather, the outdoor venue Current Landing drew a good crowd, including Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Sunday was one of the best days all year for the women's sports-focused restaurant and bar The Dub KC — with turnout matching their one-year anniversary last month.

“We had people standing outside, in the parking lot and watching our patio TVs,” Brady said.

The downtown pub opened in October 2025, just before the Current's one-game playoff stint.

This year's Current season has been an uphill battle, with an uncharacteristically slow start bogging down results. Injuries, roster turnover and tactical adjustments led to just one win in the first four matches.

But Monica Brady, owner of The Dub, said fans never stopped showing up on game day. She said the fervor has only increased.

“A lot of the reason that we started The Dub was aligned with the excitement for the Current and for CPKC Stadium being finished,” Brady said. “So, just to kind of see that come to fruition has been really wonderful."

That same passion was evident in splotches of teal and red across the metro. Union Station was among the downtown businesses that tinted their lights in honor of the weekend's victory.

Getting ready for the championship

The Dub staff are expecting an even bigger turnout for the NWSL Championship this weekend. Brady is encouraging people to bring chairs and blankets in case they need to expand into the parking lot.

“We don't have a huge space to accommodate inside, but that doesn't mean that we can't try to accommodate more viewers outside,” Brady said.

Current Landing, just outside of the CPKC Stadium at the Berkley Riverfront, is also planning to host “The Biggest Viewing Party” in town for the game, starting at 7 p.m. You can reserve a ticket here for free.

Some serious fans are prepping for the journey to D.C., with one member of a Current supporters group on Facebook saying they would be game for a party “bus or road trip."

Those tickets won’t be free, with the cheapest options on SeatGeek coming in at $386 as of Tuesday night. Audi Field has a capacity of 20,000.

Meanwhile, local fans are showing their pride. Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District is dubbing this Friday a KC Current spirit day, encouraging students to wear their gear.

Fans who prefer to stay at home can catch the championship match on CBS, or listen on 90.9 The Bridge or through the KC Current app.