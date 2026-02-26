Are the Kansas City Current rebuilding this season, or ready for a championship run?

The Kansas City Current just opened a new 2,000–seat stadium expansion and a $52 million training complex in Riverside this week, signaling big ambitions on and off the pitch.

Although they won the Supporters’ Shield last year and enjoyed a record-breaking season, the Current bowed out early during the NWSL playoffs. So is this season a rebuilding one, or can they make another run at the top?

"I wouldn't be surprised if it takes a little bit longer to find the rhythm this year again,” said KCUR's interim news director and soccer correspondent Madeline Fox. "Like they have such a high level of play that their rebuilding will still [be] better than a fair number of teams’ good seasons."

Fox also talked about the Current ownership’s investment, the future of star forward Temwa Chawinga, key roster changes, and which rising players to watch as the season kicks off.

The Current's regular season will start March 13 with a home game at CPKC Stadium at 3 p.m. against the Utah Royals.

