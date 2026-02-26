© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Are the Kansas City Current rebuilding this season, or ready for a championship run?

By Steve Kraske,
Gabriella Lacey
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga celebrates with teammates after a stoppage-time goal against the Washington Spirit on March 22, 2025.
Landon Wirt
/
Kansas City Current
Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga celebrates with teammates after a stoppage-time goal against the Washington Spirit on March 22, 2025.

The Kansas City Current are coming off a historic season that included a record-setting offense and a Supporters’ Shield — but an early playoff exit last season left some unfinished business. Here's what fans should watch before the new season begins in March.

The Kansas City Current just opened a new 2,000–seat stadium expansion and a $52 million training complex in Riverside this week, signaling big ambitions on and off the pitch.

Although they won the Supporters’ Shield last year and enjoyed a record-breaking season, the Current bowed out early during the NWSL playoffs. So is this season a rebuilding one, or can they make another run at the top?

"I wouldn't be surprised if it takes a little bit longer to find the rhythm this year again,” said KCUR's interim news director and soccer correspondent Madeline Fox. "Like they have such a high level of play that their rebuilding will still [be] better than a fair number of teams’ good seasons."

Fox also talked about the Current ownership’s investment, the future of star forward Temwa Chawinga, key roster changes, and which rising players to watch as the season kicks off.

The Current's regular season will start March 13 with a home game at CPKC Stadium at 3 p.m. against the Utah Royals.

  • Madeline Fox, interim news director, KCUR
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City CurrentCPKCNational Women's Soccer Leaguesports
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is a freelance producer for Up to Date and Sportsbeat KC, she was a previous KCUR Studios Intern in summer of 2023.
See stories by Gabriella Lacey
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR