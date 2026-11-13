Kansas City Current need one more win this weekend to make the NWSL Championship

In 2025, the Kansas City Current ended their season at the top of the National Women's Soccer League standings — only to lose in a major upset to Gotham FC in the first round of the playoffs.

Now, the team has a chance to avenge that loss this weekend against Gotham FC , and the stakes are high: The winner will head to Washington, D.C. to play in the 2026 NWSL Championship.

Thanks to goal scorers like Temwa Chawinga and Haley Hopkins, Kansas City led the league in goals this year.

If the team wins Sunday, it will face off against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between the Washington Spirit and Utah Royals.

Gotham FC was the best team in the league during the 2026 regular season, and the squad will have home field advantage on Sunday.

But, due to poor field conditions at Sports Illustrated Stadium, which the team shares with the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer, the Current's semifinal match will instead be played at the much smaller Icahn Stadium .

KCUR’s Up To Date spoke with our news director — and resident soccer expert — Madeline Fox to look ahead to the Current’s playoff matchup.

The game kicks off Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. The team is holding a local watch party at Current Landing — tickets are free, but reservations are required.