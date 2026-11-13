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Kansas City Current need one more win this weekend to make the NWSL Championship

By Zach Wilson,
Steve Kraske
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:21 PM CST
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Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper chases after a Gotham FC opponent during an NWSL soccer match, April 4, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Reed Hoffmann
/
AP Photo
Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper chases after a Gotham FC opponent during an NWSL soccer match, April 4, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Current will play Gotham FC in the semifinal on Sunday, a rematch from last year's playoffs. Does the team have what it takes to secure its first NWSL title?

In 2025, the Kansas City Current ended their season at the top of the National Women's Soccer League standings — only to lose in a major upset to Gotham FC in the first round of the playoffs.

Now, the team has a chance to avenge that loss this weekend against Gotham FC, and the stakes are high: The winner will head to Washington, D.C. to play in the 2026 NWSL Championship.

Thanks to goal scorers like Temwa Chawinga and Haley Hopkins, Kansas City led the league in goals this year.

If the team wins Sunday, it will face off against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between the Washington Spirit and Utah Royals.

Gotham FC was the best team in the league during the 2026 regular season, and the squad will have home field advantage on Sunday.

But, due to poor field conditions at Sports Illustrated Stadium, which the team shares with the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer, the Current's semifinal match will instead be played at the much smaller Icahn Stadium.

KCUR’s Up To Date spoke with our news director — and resident soccer expert — Madeline Fox to look ahead to the Current’s playoff matchup.

The game kicks off Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. The team is holding a local watch party at Current Landing — tickets are free, but reservations are required.

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Up To Date PodcastsportsKansas City Currentsoccer
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
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Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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