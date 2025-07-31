The Kansas City Current are the top team in the NWSL, by a wide margin
As the Kansas City Current prepares for a match against Racing Louisville on Friday, the team currently sits miles ahead of the rest of the league in the NWSL standings. How has this team been so successful?
With 11 wins and two losses, the best team in the NWSL is the Kansas City Current. The club has 33 points in the standings, which is eight more points than the second-place Orlando Pride.
KCUR's interim news director Madeline Fox told Up To Date that she believes the team has been incredibly well-rounded in 2025, with every player playing an important role.
"It really feels more like an ensemble team than it did last year. They did have a pretty good ensemble team last year, but this year, I think we're not seeing as many standouts, which is again, a credit to the fact that this team has really just been had time to gel together."
- Madeline Fox, KCUR interim news director