Up To Date

The Kansas City Current are the top team in the NWSL, by a wide margin

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga celebrates with teammates after a stoppage-time goal against the Washington Spirit on March 22, 2025.
Landon Wirt
/
Kansas City Current
The Christopher S. Bond Bridge over the Missouri River is seen from CPKC Stadium as players warm up before a match.

As the Kansas City Current prepares for a match against Racing Louisville on Friday, the team currently sits miles ahead of the rest of the league in the NWSL standings. How has this team been so successful?

With 11 wins and two losses, the best team in the NWSL is the Kansas City Current. The club has 33 points in the standings, which is eight more points than the second-place Orlando Pride.

KCUR's interim news director Madeline Fox told Up To Date that she believes the team has been incredibly well-rounded in 2025, with every player playing an important role.

"It really feels more like an ensemble team than it did last year. They did have a pretty good ensemble team last year, but this year, I think we're not seeing as many standouts, which is again, a credit to the fact that this team has really just been had time to gel together."

Kansas City Current
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
