Steph Quinn

Reporter, Missouri Independent

Steph Quinn covers social services for the Missouri Independent.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, she most recently worked for Mississippi Today, where she focused on criminal justice investigations. In Maryland and Mississippi, she has written about juvenile justice, law enforcement training on "less lethal" force and a rehabilitation program for county jail inmates.

Email her at squinn@missouriindependent.com