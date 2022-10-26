Chapter 3: Stacey Quinn’s story
Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski started taking advantage of Stacey Quinn when she was only a teenager. Local activists allege this was a pattern for “Golubski’s girls”: The detective would pick up vulnerable women in the neighborhoods he patrolled, sexually abuse them for years, and manipulate them into silence. And just like Stacey Quinn, many of them were murdered.
