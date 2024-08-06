Wesley Bell ousts U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in Missouri Democratic primary

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell defeated Congresswoman Cori Bush on Tuesday, capping off an expensive and contentious campaign that ended the two-term lawmaker’s tenure in the U.S. House.

Since the St. Louis and St. Louis County-based 1st District is heavily Democratic, Bell will be heavily favored to win in November.

Bell’s victory is a win for pro-Israel groups who spent millions of dollars to boost his candidacy because of Bush’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war. It’s a loss for the St. Louis progressive movement that’s gained more power in recent years.

The victory caps off a tumultuous 2024 election cycle for Bell.

Last year, Bell announced he was running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, joining a field that ultimately included Independence attorney Lucas Kunce and state Sen. Karla May. Despite having high name recognition in the St. Louis area, Bell struggled to match Kunce’s fundraising and also failed to consolidate support among Black elected officials who endorsed either Kunce or May.

But Bell’s political trajectory changed after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel. Bush condemned Hamas but also called for an end to the U.S. government’s support for “Israel’s military occupation and apartheid.”

She also said she wouldn’t be silent over “Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign” after the country launched a military offensive in Gaza.

Those comments provoked outrage both locally and nationally from Jewish groups. And Bell cited Bush’s criticism of Israel as one of the reasons he chose to end his U.S. Senate campaign and instead run against Bush.

But he also contended that Bush wasn’t effective, and promised to be more collaborative in order to bring more money to the St. Louis region.

Bell benefitted from a substantial increase in fundraising. He also received a massive amount of help from pro-Israel groups like the United Democracy Fund, which is the political arm of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Those third-party groups spent millions of dollars on ads that primarily attacked Bush’s voting and attendance record. They didn’t mention her criticism of Israel, which was likely purposeful since the 1st Congressional District contains a plurality of African American voters who often don’t cite the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a reason to support or oppose a candidate.

While Bush managed to attract key endorsements from Democratic leaders like House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and a number of local Black elected officials including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Bell received the backing of some St. Louis County municipal leaders like Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones. He also received support from prominent trade unions who are still upset with Bush for voting against a major federal infrastructure bill in 2021.

Bush counterattacked with ads questioning Bell’s Democratic credentials, pointing to how he helped try to get a Republican elected to the 1st Congressional District in 2006.

Bush ran an ad featuring Michael Brown, Sr., who lambasted Bell for not charging former Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson with shooting and killing his son Michael Brown, Jr. Both Bush and Bell were considered major political success stories of the Ferguson protest movement. The ad sought to resonate with Black voters that Bush needed to retain to prevail.

If Bell is elected in November. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will choose his replacement as prosecutor. The St. Louis County Council will then have to approve his selection.

One potential person who could succeed Bell is Beth Orwick, who currently serves as Page’s chief of staff. Orwick also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney and as a longtime assistant circuit attorney. She also served as St. Louis County counselor before Page elevated her to chief of staff.

