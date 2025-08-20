-
U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, a Democrat representing St. Louis County, was repeatedly challenged about the war in Gaza at a town hall that drew about 300 people. The event ended with security officers and police getting into a physical altercation with protesters, but no arrests were made.
-
Missouri Rep. Cori Bush criticizes fellow Democrats for not speaking out against Israel's war in GazaU.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, gave a farewell address to Congress on Thursday. Bush lost the Democratic primary earlier this year to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, who was backed by pro-Israel groups.
-
From Wesley Bell's win over Cori Bush to Mike Kehoe's GOP gubernatorial victory, here's a look at some of the key questions answered in Tuesday's primary.
-
Bell won one of the most expensive Democratic primary contests in congressional history.
-
The battle between frontrunners U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is one of the most watched, and most expensive, Democratic congressional primaries of 2024. Supporters of all the candidates say there’s something greater at stake: the political philosophy of the region.
-
She's faced blowback, and a serious primary challenge, in her Missouri congressional district over her comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But Bush argues that it's her responsibility as a member of Congress to speak out for people she sees as oppressed — even if it makes others uncomfortable.
-
The turnabout from the St. Louis County prosecutor means U.S. Rep. Cori Bush will have a credible opponent in next year’s 1st Congressional District Democratic primary.
-
The St. Louis County Democrat’s decision puts him on a collision course with Lucas Kunce, who has the backing of a number of labor organizations.