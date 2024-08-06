It's primary election day for Missouri! Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)

FAQ: How to vote in Missouri Find out how to register to vote in Missouri, check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide, powered by the KC Media Collective in partnership with The Kansas City Star.

Key races we're watching

Party contests for every statewide officer are on the ballot: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.

There are also primaries for a U.S. Senate seat, every U.S. House race, and much of the Missouri General Assembly.

Missouri voters will see two statewide ballot issues: Amendment 1, on property tax exemptions for child care facilities, and Amendment 4, requiring Kansas City to increase funding to the KCPD.

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as prosecutor and sheriff.

Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find articles on every Missouri race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide, in both English and Spanish.



Missouri Election Results: Primary 2024

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close. (For a complete list of Missouri statewide results, check out The Beacon.)

Missouri Governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for the statewide position because of term limits. Nine Republicans, five Democrats and one Libertarian are running in the open primary to replace him.

Learn more about the governor candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He faces several Democratic challengers.

Learn more about the U.S. Senate candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

U.S. House

Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 4th District, 5th District and 6th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

Other key races