Here are the key 2024 primary election results from Missouri

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published August 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Missouri's 2024 primary elections feature every statewide office plus some ballot measures.

It's primary election day for Missouri! Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)

FAQ: How to vote in Missouri
Find out how to register to vote in Missouri, check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide, powered by the KC Media Collective in partnership with The Kansas City Star.

Key races we're watching

Party contests for every statewide officer are on the ballot: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.

There are also primaries for a U.S. Senate seat, every U.S. House race, and much of the Missouri General Assembly.

Missouri voters will see two statewide ballot issues: Amendment 1, on property tax exemptions for child care facilities, and Amendment 4, requiring Kansas City to increase funding to the KCPD.

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as prosecutor and sheriff.

Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find articles on every Missouri race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide, in both English and Spanish.

Missouri Election Results: Primary 2024

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close. (For a complete list of Missouri statewide results, check out The Beacon.)

Missouri Governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for the statewide position because of term limits. Nine Republicans, five Democrats and one Libertarian are running in the open primary to replace him.

Learn more about the governor candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He faces several Democratic challengers.

Learn more about the U.S. Senate candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

U.S. House

Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 4th District, 5th District and 6th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Other key races

  • Missouri Amendment 1
    Amendment 1 on the Missouri primary election ballot would allow the Missouri General Assembly to pass a property tax exemption for child care facilities.
  • Missouri Amendment 4
    Amendment 4 on the Missouri primary election ballot would allow the Missouri General Assembly to require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding of the Kansas City Police Department.
  • Missouri Lieutenant Governor
    The lieutenant governor is a statewide race in Missouri. Eight candidates are running to replace current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican.
  • Missouri Attorney General
    Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, is running for re-election to the statewide office.
  • Missouri Secretary of State
    Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, is running for governor so he's not seeking re-election. Nine Republicans and three Democrats are running in the primary for the statewide office.
  • Missouri State Treasurer
    Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek, a Republican, is up for re-election for the statewide office and faces several challengers.
  • All Missouri races
    Missouri elections 2024: Explore our guides to the candidates and contests in Jackson, Platte and Clay counties.

Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
