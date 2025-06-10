Understaffed: The mental health crisis in Nebraska prisons

Disclaimer: This video mentions suicidal ideation. Viewer discretion is advised.

This documentary explores the mental health crisis unfolding inside Nebraska’s prisons: the severe shortage of mental health professionals.

A large proportion of Nebraska’s prison population suffers from serious mental illnesses, yet there is a high vacancy rate for mental health professionals within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Two formerly incarcerated individuals provide first-hand accounts of their experiences while the prison director acknowledges the seriousness of the issue.

He emphasizes that this is a national problem and one the department is working to address.

Ultimately, the documentary underscores the urgent need for proper mental health support and shows that meaningful change within NDCS is essential to ensure incarcerated individuals receive the treatment they need.

Nebraska Behind Bars

This story is part of a series produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications 2025 in-depth reporting class.

The Midwest Newsroom worked with students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from January to May 2025 to produce this series, "Nebraska Behind Bars."

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here .