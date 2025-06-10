© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nebraska Behind Bars
A team of 11 undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications dug into the issues confronting the Nebraska prison system. The Midwest Newsroom worked with the class and its professors to complete the project.

Understaffed: The mental health crisis in Nebraska prisons

KCUR | By Jackson Ingvoldstad
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:12 PM CDT
David Gonzalez sits in his neighborhood park in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 16, 2025. Originally from California, Gonzalez faced mental health struggles that landed him behind bars.
Jackson Ingvoldstad
/
Nebraska News Service
David Gonzalez sits in his neighborhood park in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 16, 2025. Originally from California, Gonzalez faced mental health struggles that landed him behind bars.

This documentary explores the mental health crisis unfolding inside Nebraska’s prisons: the severe shortage of mental health professionals.

Disclaimer: This video mentions suicidal ideation. Viewer discretion is advised.

This documentary explores the mental health crisis unfolding inside Nebraska’s prisons: the severe shortage of mental health professionals.

A large proportion of Nebraska’s prison population suffers from serious mental illnesses, yet there is a high vacancy rate for mental health professionals within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Two formerly incarcerated individuals provide first-hand accounts of their experiences while the prison director acknowledges the seriousness of the issue.

He emphasizes that this is a national problem and one the department is working to address.

Ultimately, the documentary underscores the urgent need for proper mental health support and shows that meaningful change within NDCS is essential to ensure incarcerated individuals receive the treatment they need.

Nebraska Behind Bars
This story is part of a series produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications 2025 in-depth reporting class.

The Midwest Newsroom worked with students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from January to May 2025 to produce this series, "Nebraska Behind Bars."

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here.

The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project. We invite you to review our ethics and practices here.
Tags
Midwest NewsroomMidwestNebraskaprisonmental healthmental illness
Jackson Ingvoldstad
Jackson Ingvoldstad is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a member of the journalism class that produced the series Nebraska Behind Bars.
See stories by Jackson Ingvoldstad
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR