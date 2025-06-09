Nebraska Behind Bars

-
The struggles of prisoners illustrate flaws in Nebraska’s prison education system despite some recent successes. Getting a post-secondary education while incarcerated is challenging, confusing and ever-changing.
Interviews and surveys for this investigation revealed long wait times for routine dental care, failure to follow American Dental Association recommendations for cleanings and tooth extractions in cases of pain.
As some lawmakers warm to the idea of rehabilitation, years of study by experts point to the need to change the way people convicted of crimes are sentenced.
Data and public records reveal that the use of confinement for juveniles in prison continues to escalate and routinely violates state law, all while the state’s designated child welfare watchdog has limited authority to monitor its use.
This documentary explores the mental health crisis unfolding inside Nebraska’s prisons: the severe shortage of mental health professionals.
Mother-baby bonding is crucial to a child’s development and leads to decreased recidivism rates, according to research. But prison nurseries aren't the ideal place to grow up. In Nebraska, the nurseries are rarely used.