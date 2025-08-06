© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Some Missouri school leaders question the 'ripple effect' of banning cellphones

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
DeLaSalle High School says its cell phone ban helped reclaim learning time, but it might heed student advocacy to relax the policy.
Photo illustration by Vaughn Wheat
/
The Beacon
A law taking effect this school year bans students in Missouri from using cellphones during the school day.

Missouri students won't be able to send texts or check social media during class after Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a law banning cellphones during school — although there are some important exceptions. School leaders tend to agree that phones are disruptive, but they worry about enforcement of the law.

A survey by the Pew Research Center shows 72% of high school teachers in the U.S. find smartphones to be a major disruption to the classroom.

A new law taking effect this school year requires Missouri's charter and public school districts to create policies banning students from utilizing cellphones during the school day, including during lunch and passing periods.

The law allows exceptions for health or educational needs, emergencies and authorized educational instruction.

"[W]hen students are looking at at their cell phones, I would say, a majority of the time, and they're not doing it for instructional purposes, and that's getting them away from the instruction that we're teaching, which ultimately is hindering the education in which they should be receiving," said Nathan Muckey, principal of Lee's Summit High School.

Implementing the new policy will take parent support, Muckey said.

A study by the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics shows that teens spend an average of 1.5 hours on phones during a school day.

While some students are using phones for social media, Kim Sixta, a high school teacher at Ruskin High School in Kansas City, said sometimes phone use is related to parent contact and notifications from school coaches.

Sixta agrees phones are a distraction during class, but questions how enforcement will effect teachers and administrators. The change, she points out, could mean administrators disrupting class to relay parent messages or to confiscate a phone, or more students asking for a restroom pass to use their phone.

"I think we won't know what we're up against until we put the policy into effect and see and see what that ripple effect is in the classroom," Sixta said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriMike Kehoeschoolseducationcellphonesteachers
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR