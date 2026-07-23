The one-mile underground Kansas reactor didn’t meet a July 4 goal, but is still on track

The company building a one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Parsons, Kansas, did not meet a previous July 4 deadline for criticality — or a fully functioning reactor — but the company now says it’s focused on testing and commercialization.

The Department of Energy set the Independence Day goal as part of a nuclear reactor pilot program. Deep Fission was one of eleven advanced nuclear projects selected by the Trump administration.

In December, the company said it planned to meet the July 4 goal for criticality , pending regulatory approval. Now, the company’s CEO points to different goals.

“Crticicality isn’t the proof point for us,” CEO Liz Muller said in a statement to the Kansas News Service.

Deep Fission officials said they’re now focusing on factors including drilling to depth at commercial scale and safely integrating nuclear components underground.

The most recent development is that a prototype reactor canister arrived on the site at Great Plains Industrial Park.

Muller said it is called the “Proof-of-Concept Well Program.” It's a full-scale, non-nuclear demonstration where they test the entire workflow. This involves lowering a reactor prototype into the borehole and integration into the surface infrastructure.

“It's meant to validate our engineering assumptions and de-risk the process before we move towards any nuclear demonstration," Muller said in the statement.

To start any nuclear work on the site, the company must complete the proof-of-concept work and obtain DOE authorization.

Nuclear work isn't intended for the site until 2027.

The Company has also completed a data acquisition well. That proves the ability to drill to 6,000 feet.

There’s been mixed reaction from some in the Parson’s community since Deep Fission’s project announcement in December.

John Young is an environmental consultant in the coal mining industry. He's also part of the non-partisan civic engagement advocacy group Leading Kansas. He has some concerns but said he understands the need for the project. .

"For climate change — and trying to alleviate the issues that we have with climate change, nuclear energy has to be part of that solution," Young said.

Some local advocates are concerned about how regulations for oil and gas drilling will translate to the nuclear drilling process. Marjorie Reynolds is with the Parsons-based group Prairie Dog Alliance.

"We don't know how the oil and gas industry rules and regulations apply specifically to an experimental nuclear project that includes a borehole. So that's one of our great concerns." Reynolds said.

Another concern is how the Great Plains Industrial Park plans to protect the nearby community from potential exposure to nuclear materials.

"Where is the protection for the local community that is there for the elementary school that's 1.7 miles away, for the houses that are less than a mile from this project site?" Reynolds asked.

According to a statement from Muller, “transparency and working closely with the Parsons community has always been a top priority for us.”

They recently hired someone to live in Parsons to maintain a consistent local presence.

The Company also launched a Community Advisory Group to provide residents with an ongoing forum for dialogue. Their website has a question box, and residents can voice their concerns.

Reynolds is one of the residents who has been invited to the meetings.

Labette County Commissioner Vince Schibi said he's pleased with the company's transparency since the initial announcement in December 2025. He represents the area where Great Plains Industrial Park is located.

"They're trying to interact better with the public and just let them know they're here to support our town as well as hopefully new energy in the future," Schibi said.

The company has selected Day and Zimmerman as its construction partner for the one-mile underground nuclear reactor. The Pennsylvania-based company will oversee the pre-construction planning and perform above-ground construction.

Rachel Schnelle reports on Missouri and Kansas issues for KRPS.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.