© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas will get nuclear reactors buried underground. CEO says it’s ‘safe, clean, and good’

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Deep Fission took its first steps towards producing nuclear energy underground during their groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 9
Tim Nauman
/
Deep Fission
Deep Fission took its first steps towards producing nuclear energy underground during their groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 9

Last week, Deep Fission broke ground on a pilot program to bury small modular reactors underground in Parsons, Kansas. This project is the first of its kind in the United States, and comes as part of the Trump Administration’s effort to advance the nation’s nuclear power.

Deep Fission is piloting a program to bury nuclear reactors at least a mile underground in Parsons, Kansas. These reactors are small enough to fit in a 30 inch borehole, but strong enough to power up to 10,000 homes.

At the groundbreaking event last Tuesday, Dec. 9, Deep Fission CEO Liz Muller said that many local people and community leaders were excited about this innovation. But Muller admits others were concerned about the safety of the technology.

“People want to make sure that everything happening in their community is completely safe, and we feel really good about the safety of our reactors,” Muller told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Modern nuclear reactors are the safest source of electricity that we have today, period.”

One concern that listeners shared with Up to Date was the safety of water in Kansas’s underground aquifers. Muller noted that Deep Fission is using the same sealing technology that oil and gas companies use to protect groundwater, and since the reactors will be buried far below aquifers, there is no way it could “leak” into them.

President Donald Trump’s Reactor Pilot Program is supporting Deep Fission’s research as part of the administration's ongoing effort to “unleash the American nuclear renaissance."

Deep Fission is undertaking a pilot program in Kansas to bury nuclear reactors underground.
Deep Fission
Deep Fission is undertaking a pilot program in Kansas to bury nuclear reactors underground.

To test its reactors, Deep Fission needs approval from the U.S. Department of Energy. Once they are producing power, the company will need to be regulated by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission before selling commercially.

Even though it is in the early stages, Muller said they would consider partnering with Evergy to provide power for the public power grid, and to large consumers such as AI data centers.

Muller said burying the reactors underground cuts down on the cost, time to market, and safety concerns surrounding nuclear technology. Water will fill the boreholes providing pressure for the nuclear reactor, and the reactors could be sealed underground after their lifespan of two to seven years has passed.

This would cut the cost of disposing of nuclear waste, Muller said. She said it is safer for the environment because the radioactive material never surfaces.

Deep Fission invites anyone with questions or concerns to fill out a feedback form on their website.

Tags
Up To Date nuclear powerNuclear Regulatory Commissiondata centersDepartment of EnergyenergygroundwaterenvironmentTalk Showutilities
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR