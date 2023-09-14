Andrew Gaug

Andrew GaugReporter, Shawnee Mission Post
The council voted unanimously 7-0 to terminate Gerber’s employment with cause. His firing comes after nearly two weeks of controversy for the city sparked by the revelation that someone had sent a sexually explicit video of Gerber to some city staffers, an incident that apparently was not reported to elected city leaders.
Multiple Shawnee city employees reportedly received an email containing a video of City Manager Doug Gerber masturbating. The anonymous sender, a third party outside of city hall, told the Kansas City Star they “wanted to reveal Gerber’s online behavior.”
A Shawnee resident and a property management company sued the city of Shawnee over an ordinance that restricts how many unrelated people can live in a home. But a federal judge said they had no constitutional claim to sue.